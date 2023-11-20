KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Off

The Orlando Magic has outraged LGBTQ+ leaders by donating thousands of dollars to a super PAC backing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions.
Never Back Down released its first fundraising report this week, disclosing for the first time that the NBA team donated $50,000 to the group. Orlando LGBTQ+ advocates voiced anger at the revelation, which they say is a betrayal of the social values the NBA team publicly upholds.
Bachelorette Star Gabby Windey Comes Out, Shares She's Dating a Woman
Gabby Windey, who has appeared on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Dancing With the Stars, has come out as queer and revealed she’s dating a woman — Emmy-winning writer Robby Hoffman.
Windey discussed her new relationship on Tuesday’s episode of The View. “Knowing how much people really care, I just want to be honest,” she said. “I don’t want to, like, live and not be living my full truth. I don't want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend. I don’t want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me.”
Orlando Magic Donates $50K to Ron DeSantis Super PAC
