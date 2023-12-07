Alex Cooper

Happy Thursday!
Last night, Republican presidential hopefuls, sans former President Donald Trump, took to the debate stage to yell over each other once again. This time, however, there were only four candidates. While the previous debates didn't focus a lot of attention on LGBTQ+ rights, this one, for some reason, delved right into attacking gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called it child "abuse." It isn't.
Businessman-turned-wannabe politician Vivek Ramaswamy called it a "mental health disorder." It isn't.
Even former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that while he wouldn't ban gender-affirming care, the treatment is still "dangerous." It isn't.
Every leading medical association supports gender-affirming care for trans youth.
