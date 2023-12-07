Alex Cooper

Scroll To Top
Non-topics

Happy Thursday!

Last night, Republican presidential hopefuls, sans former President Donald Trump, took to the debate stage to yell over each other once again. This time, however, there were only four candidates. While the previous debates didn't focus a lot of attention on LGBTQ+ rights, this one, for some reason, delved right into attacking gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called it child "abuse." It isn't.

Businessman-turned-wannabe politician Vivek Ramaswamy called it a "mental health disorder." It isn't.

Even former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that while he wouldn't ban gender-affirming care, the treatment is still "dangerous." It isn't.

Every leading medical association supports gender-affirming care for trans youth.

In other news:

Check out these stories and more below! See you all Saturday.

Onward and upward

Alex


Fourth Republican Debate Serves Up Most Transphobia So Far

Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Police Questioned a Prime Suspect in a Utah Gay Man’s Murder. Why Is the Case Still Cold?

Images: Salt Lake City PD (crime scene); Kris Robinette via Salt Lake Tribune (portrait)

Watch AOC Defend Transgender Americans in Heated Congressional Hearing

Image: Shutterstock

Remembering Norman Lear and His Pioneering LGBTQ-Inclusive Shows

Image: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

May December’s Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman on Playing Transgressive Women

Courtesy of Netflix

Wisconsin's Democratic Governor Vetoes Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

Image: facebook @Tony4WI

Mike Johnson Laments the Number of Queer Kids in GOP Fundraising Email

Image: Shutterstock

Matt Walsh Said Having Gay Parents Is Worse Than a Child Having a Limb Cut Off

Look, a hint!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: When was The Advocate first published?

This week's hint is: It was the same year Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.

What else you should be reading:

Non-topicsExclude from teaser grid
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio