Will Kamala Harris stand for LGBTQ+ refugees at the border of equality?

If you asked the average American if they would support punishing LGBTQ people with mob violence, sexual assault, or murder, simply for being themselves, they would say no.



The same goes for Vice President Kamala Harris. However, she publicly supports a border bill that would deny an LGBTQ+ person their right to request asylum—safety and the freedom to live as their authentic selves—in the U.S.

Tonight, during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Harris has the perfect opportunity to protect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and refugees by resetting the narrative on immigration. She can and must stop the race to the bottom on border policy.

The reality is that 67 countries criminalize same-sex consensual relations, and more than 80 are fundamentally unsafe for queer, trans, and HIV-positive people. Securing protection and permanent legal status in the United States is a matter of life or death for LGBTQ+ people.

Vice President Harris has a strong record of supporting LGBTQ+ rights during her tenure as Vice President and as a California senator. She endorsed the Equality Act, which explicitly protects people from persecution based on sexual orientation and gender identity; she continues to support its passage as Vice President.

In the context of a pervasive anti-immigrant media narrative, Vice President Harris will soon show her true colors. If she truly supports LGBTQ+ rights, that support cannot be contingent on immigration status.

The good news is that she has proven her support for legal pathways for LGBTQ+ and other people seeking refuge in the United States; now, she must stand by it and build on it. Most recently, she has supported initiatives like the family reunification program and the expansion of lawful immigration and refugee processing in the Western Hemisphere. These programs are not only morally imperative but significantly reduce the number of refugees making the dangerous journey to and across the southern border.

To be sure, Vice President Harris continues to support deeply problematic immigration policies, like the Murphy border bill, which makes it near impossible for LGBTQ+ people to access their right to asylum. However, a significant difference exists between what a Harris administration and a Trump administration would do on January 21st, 2025.

In fact, the difference is night and day.

President Trump would shut down everything we’re fighting to restore, including more comprehensive pathways to resettlement for LGBTQ+ refugees escaping hate around the world. He would flip a switch: shuttering asylum and refugee programs while launching mass deportations he touts as priority number one if he retakes the Oval Office.

The situation has become increasingly bleak for LGBTQ+ refugees and all asylum seekers looking to the United States for safe haven. Instead of sticking to his campaign promises of treating immigrants humanely, the Biden administration has done the opposite.

Though the harm caused by these policies can’t be undone, Vice President Harris can mitigate the damage and correct the Biden administration’s cynical view on immigration.

In doing so, she’ll protect the most vulnerable asylum seekers and truly stand up for LGBTQ+ rights. And, heck, she might even earn some more votes for her presidential bid along the way.

Aaron C. Morris is the Executive Director of Immigration Equality.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ and Allied community. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

