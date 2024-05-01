How a Capital One leader champions authenticity

This story is brought to you by our partners at Capital One.

As Chief Procurement Officer at Capital One, Clint Grimes recognizes that his senior position comes with an audience tuning into what he says and how he shows up. He does the one thing he’s best at: being himself.

Since joining Capital One in 2021, Clint has shared the benefits of Capital One’s workforce diversity. He fully owns his identity as a gay, Black man with the hope he can help others feel comfortable being themselves at work and beyond.

Clint Grimes, Chief Procurement Officer at Capital One Courtesy Capital One

“You don’t know who is out there spending the energy wrestling with themselves while they keep up appearances,” Clint said. “I’ve had people in my career who I’ve seen unapologetically be themselves, and that’s bolstered me. I want to pay that experience forward.”

Clint models his behavior after a senior leader he met at one of his first positions after college. While visiting Washington D.C. for a work trip in the mid-1990s, the executive—who was openly gay—organized a visit for Clint and his coworkers to see the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, made up of 1,920 panels that commemorated the lives of people lost to HIV/AIDS.

“That trip to D.C. stuck with me,” Clint said. “Not just because the leader was out, but he was so forthright about what was going on in the world and what was important to him.”

Clint knew he wanted to be as open as that leader when he started at Capital One. He quickly got to work connecting with associates through various one-on-ones to find mentors and become a coach to others. His approach to mentorship has always been to have a “kitchen cabinet” of colleagues to turn to who represent both career interests and identities.

“As a gay, Black man, I know my lived experience isn’t always going to match neatly with someone I look up to,” Clint said. “It’s not realistic that someone will have all the answers, so I appreciate that Capital One makes it easy to expand your network.”

To reach a wider audience, Clint writes internal blogs and participates in fireside chats with Out Front , Capital One’s Business Resource Group (BRG) For LGBTQ+ associates, and VOICES , the company’s BRG for Black associates. He shared insight into navigating his intersectional identity, being in a multiracial marriage with his Argentine husband and even growing up in rural Arkansas.

“I decided to bring me to the workplace, and I’ve had Capital One’s support in doing that from the second I began the application process,” Clint said. “Capital One not only listened to what I’m bringing to the table but celebrated it. They create the time and space for associates to be seen and heard.”

Clint has witnessed his openness paying off. One day while riding the elevator in the office, two younger associates introduced themselves to Clint. They shared how they were both gay and appreciated Clint for being so forthcoming with his own story.

“It’s a privilege and honor to think that my position at Capital One can help others understand this is a place where you’ll succeed as yourself,” Clint said.

