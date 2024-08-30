Here are 6 major companies that have turned away from DEI programs and caved to the far-right

The companies turning away from DEI
With the news this week that Ford Motor Co. is scaling back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, it’s clear this is becoming a trend. Right-wingers have been railing against DEI for a while now, and one of the loudest is Robby Starbuck, a failed filmmaker and failed congressional candidate. He objects to companies sponsoring Pride events, supporting transgender employees, taking action against climate change, and more. Oh, and he thinks toxic chemicals turn people queer and that the COVID-19 vaccine is what killed Matthew Perry. But the anti-DEI movement is bigger than just Starbuck.
“Business experts have told CNN that Starbuck’s activism alone does not fully explain these decisions, and some companies’ commitments to diversity and inclusion were thin to start,” the news channel reports.
Here’s a look at some of the major companies turning away from DEI.
Ford Motor Co.
An internal memo was leaked the last week in August that said Ford, which has nearly 200,000 employees, will back away from commenting publicly “on the many polarizing issues of the day,” although there may be times when it’s necessary, and that executives had already decided not to participate in external surveys such as the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. The memo said the company remains committed to “fostering a safe and inclusive workplace” but has more work to do in this area. “We are mindful that our employees and customers hold a wide range of beliefs, and the external and legal environment related to political and social issues continues to evolve,” it stated.
Starbuck tweeted a copy of the memo and celebrated it, saying, “Sanity is coming for corporate America.”
HRC President Kelley Robinson condemned the move. “Today, Ford Motor Company abandoned its commitment to hundreds of thousands of employees by cowering to internet troll Robby Starbuck, and signaling that inclusion and other core values are no longer a priority in the workplace,” her statement said.
“After decades of commitment to inclusion and top ratings on the HRC Foundation Corporate Equality Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Disability:IN’s Disability Equality Index as well as their longstanding philanthropic record funding scholarships for Hispanic students, the Human Rights Campaign could not be more disappointed to see Ford Motor Company shirking its responsibility to its employees, consumers, and shareholders. By failing to support women leaders, employees of color, and LGBTQ+ employees, Ford Motor Company is abandoning its financial duty to recruit and keep top talent from across the full talent pool. In making their purchasing decisions, consumers should take note that Ford Motor Company has abandoned its commitment to our communities.”
HRC also noted that the organization “evaluates every Fortune 500 company on issues of equality, whether or not that company submits additional information to HRC about its priorities and progress.”
John Deere
John Deere, one of the nation’s leading farm equipment manufacturers, announced in July, “We will no longer participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events. Business Resource Groups will exclusively be focused on professional development, networking, mentoring, and supporting talent recruitment efforts. Auditing all company-mandated training materials and policies to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages, while being in compliance with federal, state, and local laws. Reaffirming within the business that the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy.”
Starbuck celebrated Deere’s decision, while HRC called it “a direct result of a coordinated attack by far-right extremists on American business.”
Lowe's
An internal memo from home improvement retailer Lowe’s, obtained by multiple news outlets in August, informed employees that the company will no longer participate in the HRC’s Corporate Equality index and that its internal employee support resources for those belonging to minority groups will all be combined into one umbrella program. The company also said it would end its sponsorship of and participation in community events such as parades, festivals, or fairs — referring to LGBTQ+ Pride parades.
Again, Starbuck praised the move and HRC denounced it. "Hasty, shortsighted decisions contrary to safe and inclusive workplaces will create a snowball effect of negative long-term consequences for companies, cutting them off from top talent, turning off LGBTQ+ and other consumers, and impacting companies' bottom line," said Orlando Gonzales, HRC’s senior vice president of programs, research, and training.
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, the iconic motorcycle company, also issued a memo in August, saying it was pulling out of the HRC index and that it would ensure that employee training will remain "absent of socially motivated content."
“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” company officials wrote. “As a company, we take this issue very seriously, and it is our responsibility to respond with clarity, action and facts.”
“We remain committed to listening to all members of our community as we continue on our journey together as one Harley-Davidson,” they added. “United We Ride.”
"Putting politics ahead of workers and consumers only hurts the same folks that these businesses rely on," said Eric Bloem, HRC vice president of programs and corporate advocacy. "Harley-Davidson’s choice to back away from the Corporate Equality Index is an impulsive decision fueled by fringe right-wing actors and MAGA extremists who believe they can bully their way into dismantling initiatives that help everyone thrive in the workplace."
Brown-Forman
Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and other beverages, told its employees in an August email that it would no longer participate in initiatives like the HRC index and that it would end "quantitative workforce and supplier diversity ambitions."
"We will continue to foster an inclusive work environment where everyone is welcomed, respected, and able to bring their best self to work," the message from executive leadership stated. "We know it will not be easy to navigate the road ahead, but please know our deep belief in, and respect for, each of you remains constant."
Tractor Supply Co.
Tractor Supply Co., the Tennessee-based animal feed and farm retailer, announced in June — LGBTQ+ Pride Month — that it was abandoning all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives following a barrage of pressure from far-right activists.
The changes include halting data submissions to the Human Rights Campaign, refocusing Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring and networking, eliminating DEI roles, retiring current DEI goals, and shifting environmental focus from carbon emissions to land and water conservation. The company will cease sponsoring nonbusiness activities like Pride festivals and voting campaigns.
Starbuck had posted a lengthy critique of the company on X earlier in the month. “It’s time to expose Tractor Supply,” Starbuck began, listing grievances such as “LGBTQIA+ training for employees, funding pride/drag events, a DEI Council, funding sex changes, climate change activism, Pride month decorations in the office, DEI hiring practices, and LGBTQIA+ events at work.” He accused the company’s CEO, Hal Lawton, of promoting “woke priorities” that do not align with Tractor Supply’s customer base.
“Tractor Supply Co. is turning its back on their own neighbors with this shortsighted decision,” HRC’s Bloem said. “LGBTQ+ people live in every zip code in this country, including rural communities. Companies from every industry work closely with us to be sure their employees and customers are respected, valued and can get the job done for their workforce and shareholders. Caving to far-right extremists is only going to hurt the same folks that these businesses rely on.”