Gay councilman resigns after drunken urination video and alleged assault

A gay council member in Southern California resigned days after he and his boyfriend were allegedly caught on video urinating on the doors of a popular gay bar.

The Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC) on Thursday announced Chris Kilpatrick resigned after The Precinct gay bar posted video to social media that appeared to show Kilpatrick and his boyfriend relieving their bladders on the bar’s exterior.

The story of Kilpatrick's actions was first reported by Outon Wednesday.

“Today, Councilmember Chris Kilpatrick tendered his resignation from the Crescenta Valley Town Council,” CVTC said in a statement posted to social media.

The alleged urination incident took place on March 9. Kilpatrick and his boyfriend were drinking at the Precinct Bar when then exited the establishment.

The Precinct posted video of what happened next to social media on Tuesday.

“Last Saturday night, these two party boys decided to show everyone what not to do at Precinct,” the Precinct wrote in the post. “They first left the bar with full cocktail glasses in hand, then decided to go to our employee entrance, whip out their and piss all over it together. When done, they rounded the corner where one of the managers spotted the drinks and tried to take them away; the big one reacted by physically assaulting him, throwing him to the ground.”

Though the post did not reveal the identities of the two people, they were quickly identified by commenters,­ including RuPaul alum Willam,­ who recognized their pair from what they saw in the video.

In an email to sister publication Out, Kilpatrick’s attorney John Duran, disputed the description of the alleged assault.

“The first individual grabbed my client aggressively asking if he had been at the Precinct bar,” Duran told Out via email. “My client instinctively pushed back in self-defense. It was reasonable for him to believe that they were about to possibly be gay-bashed by these two individuals.”

Since that statement was issued, Kilpatrick resigned his city council seat with Crescent Valley and his bio page on the CVTC website has been removed.

It is unclear if Kilpatrick will face charges for the alleged act of urinating in public, alleged assault on a bar employee, and for having an open alcoholic beverage in public.

There has been no indication that the Precinct intends to release unedited video of the incident.