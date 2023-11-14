Scroll To Top
News

Mexico’s First Nonbinary Magistrate and Their Partner Found Dead

Mexico’s First Nonbinary Magistrate and Their Partner Found Dead
Shutterstock

The couple were found dead in Aguascalientes, which is 300 miles away from Mexico City.

By Belén Zapata, CNNE

Guadalajara, Mexico (CNN) — Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate and prominent LGBTQ activist Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo was found dead at home in the central state of Aguascalientes on Monday.

A second person, who was identified as Baena’s romantic partner, was also found dead in the home where they both resided, according to authorities in Aguascalientes, the state nearly 500 kilometers (300 miles) northwest of the capital city.

Mexico’s Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez said the cause of death is so far unknown, while Aguascalientes’ Attorney General Jesús Figueroa said there is no evidence of foul play for the moment.

“The investigation is going to be done,” Rodríguez said during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily press conference, also on Monday.

The prosecutor’s office said that preliminary findings indicate that no traces of blood were found outside the crime scene, that there was no damage found in the accessways to the home, and that they are ruling out the “presence of a third person” involved in the deaths. The office added that “one of the lifeless bodies found was holding a cutting instrument.”

Figueroa said the case would be investigated from a gender perspective because Baena identified as a non-binary person, though there was no mention of the deaths being potentially linked to a hate crime.

For a little over a year, Baena was a member of the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes’ Electoral Tribunal.

Baena told CNN en Español in October last year that there was no record in Latin America of a non-binary magistrate. Baena said that being the first was an achievement and recognition for years of work in favor of LGBTQ rights.

“I want to send the message that the LGBTQ population can access these spaces, that there is a possibility, that we have people with enough of a profile that with their own merits can access these spaces where decisions are made,” Baena said at the time.

While Latin America has made impressive progress on marriage equality over the decades, LGBTQ+ activists and gender minorities continue to suffer high levels of violence and discrimination from social and religious conservatives.

Same-sex marriage was made legal across all 32 states of Mexico after Tamaulipas became the last state that voted to authorize such unions in 2022.

Mexico’s Guadalajara city also co-hosted the Gay Games this month, alongside Hong Kong, marking a first for both continents to host the gender inclusive sporting event amidst opposition from conservative politicians.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

From Your Site Articles
NewsMexicoWorldNonbinaryYahoo Feed
aguascalientesjesús ociel baenalgbtq activistmagistratemexicononbinary
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

CNN Wire

Read Full Bio