Bob The Drag Queen spills all the tea on touring the world with Madonna

Madonna and Bob The Drag Queen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner serves as the Queen of Pop's righthand woman.

rickycornish

Why y'all gagging?

Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most recognizable winners and alums from the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race, as the queen took home the crown back on season eight.

Since her memorable win eight years ago, the star has been working nonstop on plenty of passion projects. Currently, Bob is traveling around the world with the one and only Madonna on her iconic Celebration Tour.

"I had been in communication with Madonna since Pride 2022. I serve as a counterpart to Madonna. Obviously, the show is about Madonna. It's not our show. It's her show, but I just get to say some things that makes more sense to come out of my mouth than out of Madonna's mouth," Bob tells Advocate.

The Queen of Pop has been selling out venues around the world following her health scare last year. During her act, Madonna pays homage to the LGBTQ+ community and those that lost their lives in the early days of the AIDS epidemic.

"Being in her orbit is really interesting and you get to see her impact on a global level. She is definitely a very impactful woman. When you're in her orbit, you [realize] this woman has affected a lot of people's lives," Bob shares.

While she's making herstory with Madonna right by her side, Bob is currently enjoying the 16th season of Drag Race that just kicked off on MTV.

"It's really exciting! Season 16 is eight seasons after my season. I'd be shocked if the show ended more than I would be if the show continued, to be honest. RuPaul's going to be hosting that show from the crypt! She'll host that show from hospice before she gives it up."

Beyond her projects in the entertainment realm, Bob has also launched a new clothing company called House of Bob and the cosmetics company BOMO Beauty.

"Why do the sections have to be gendered? I was really grateful that people responded to it and saw themselves in the clothing. People are excited to get out there and look at fashion from my perspective. We wanted to see ourselves in the world of makeup, beauty, and in the world of entrepreneurship."

Fans can get tickets to see Bob The Drag Queen on tour with Madonna by visiting the official website here.

Bob The Drag Queen Spills All the Tea on Touring With Madonnayoutu.be

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

