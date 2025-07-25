Scroll To Top
News

Anti-LGBTQ+ mom in Oregon wins right to potentially adopt LGBTQ+ kids

Oregon foster mother Jessica Bates alongside judge wooden gavel on LGBTQIA progress pride rainbow flag background
Courtesy Alliance Defending Freedom; shutterstock creative

Anti-LGBTQ+ mother Jessica Bates has won her lawsuit to potentially foster LGBTQ+ kids.

Jessica Bates said she would not let her kids dress how they want, nor take them to the doctor for gender dysphoria treatment.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

An Oregon woman has been granted the right to foster and adopt even after refusing to comply with the state's law protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ children.

Jessica Bates of Malheur County, a widow and mother of five biological children, applied to become a foster parent through the Oregon Department of Human Services in 2023, asserting that God (the Christian one) had sent her a message to adopt more children. Bates was disqualified when she said she wold not follow a state policy protecting the welfare of children that requires foster parents to affirm the identities of LGBTQ+ youth in their care.

Bates sued the state for supposedly violating her religious belief, losing her initial case. She then appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled 2-1 in her favor Thursday. The case will now be sent back to the district court, with the appeals court ordering the judge to reconsider the case with "strict scrutiny" — a form of judicial review used to evaluate the constitutionality of laws, which usually ends in the court striking down the law.

Judge Richard Clifton, an appointee of George W. Bush, was the lone vote against. He argued in his dissenting opinion that the case involved Bates' treatment of children, not her religious beliefs.

"Oregon has concluded that children for whom it is responsible should be placed only with adults who promise to respect the gender identity of the child as the child gets older and develops such identity. ... As a result, Oregon requires a commitment from a prospective foster parent, before that person is given custody of a child for whom Oregon is responsible, that the applicant will not act contrary to the child’s interest. Bates refused to make that commitment," Clifton wrote.

The judge referenced Bates' assertions that she would not use a child's chosen name or pronouns, nor would she allow them to dress how they'd like. She maintained that she would not take them to a doctor for gender dysphoria treatment, and said in an interview with KGW that if a child came out to her as LGBTQ+, she would "remind them of Christ."

Over 30 percent of youth in foster care identify as LGBTQ+ and five percent as transgender, according to a 2019 study from Children's Rights, compared to 11.2 percent and 1.17 percent of youth not in foster care.

"The only limitation imposed by the state in declining to approve her application to foster a child concerns her treatment of the child, not what she personally believes, how she speaks to the world, or how she practices her faith," Clifton continued. "Oregon should be permitted to put the best interests of the child for which it is responsible paramount in making the decision to place one of its children in the custody of a foster applicant."

Bates is represented by the so-called Alliance Defending Freedom, a group dubbed a “Christian legal army” by its founder, which has a long history of opposing civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ people and has been dubbed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

The group, which believes the “homosexual agenda” will destroy society, has played a pivotal role in several cases involving abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights, including the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the right to an abortion nationally, as well as Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado and 303 Creative, Inc. v. Elenis, which validated discrimination against LGBTQ+ customers on the basis of religious views.

"Parents would not be expected to entrust their children to caregivers who volunteer that they will not respect the child’s self-determined gender identity, if that is something the parents have decided is important," he concluded. "Oregon should not be powerless to protect children for whom it has parental responsibility and for whom it has decided respect should be given."

From Your Site Articles
NewsOregonLawReligionChristianityYahoo FeedYouthTransgender
adoptionadoption rightschild abusechild rightschild welfarechildren's rightschristianitydissenting opinionfoster carefoster parentsfoster youthjessica bateslgbtq+ rightsmalheur countyninth circuit court of appealsoregonrichard cliftontransgender rightstransgender youthnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio