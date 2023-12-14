No, Moana Isn't Trans — But Conservatives Are Losing Their Minds Anyways

Right-wingers are losing their minds over a satirical video that claims the Disney princess Moana will be transgender in the movie's unconfirmed sequel.
Mouse Trap News, a satirical site that publishes fictitious news stories about Disney, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend that fabricated details about a theoretical sequel to Moana. The fake film, titled Moana 2: Rise of Kai, includes a plot where the titular character comes out as a transgender man named Kai.
“BREAKING: Moana is The First Transgender Princess!” reads onscreen text.
In reality, Disney has not announced a sequel to the 2016 film, let alone one with such a plot. This didn't stop conservatives online from becoming outraged.
"This is disgusting. Mona is a children’s movie," one commenter writes.
"I am boycotting Disney," another adds. "I can't anymore."
Mouse Trap News self-labels as "100% Fake," describing itself as "The Onion of Disney News." It states on its About page: “From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real or accurate, but it is fun.”
Right-wingers continue to demonstrate their inability to fact-check as the video rakes in views. The same post has since garnered over 5 million views on Mouse Trap's TikTok. Some social media users have instead spoken out amid the insanity.
"Y'all love to eat up clear bait content just so u can justify your hate for trans people," one person comments.
"This account is SATIRE. Please stop believing absolutely everything you see," another warns.
This is not the first time Mouse Trap News has been mistaken for a serious news outlet. Fact-checkers have previously "debunked" articles from them that claim, among other things, that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the National Guard to block entrances to the Disney World theme park, as well as one claiming that Disneyland California replaced all American flags with the Chinese flags.
Other social media commenters, for their part, decided to play into Mouse Trap's bit.
"First transgender princess?" one wrote. "Does Mulan mean nothing to you?"