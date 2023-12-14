No, Moana Isn't Trans — But Conservatives Are Losing Their Minds Anyways

Right-wingers are losing their minds over a satirical video that claims the Disney princess Moana will be transgender in the movie's unconfirmed sequel.

Mouse Trap News, a satirical site that publishes fictitious news stories about Disney, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend that fabricated details about a theoretical sequel to Moana. The fake film, titled Moana 2: Rise of Kai, includes a plot where the titular character comes out as a transgender man named Kai.

“BREAKING: Moana is The First Transgender Princess!” reads onscreen text.

