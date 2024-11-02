This week on The Advocates: A drag queen running for office in New York City & diversity at the Oscars

On this week’s episode of The Advocates with Sonia Baghdady, you’ll meet Brooke Eby – a remarkable young woman diagnosed with ALS who advocates for hope and a cure. We’ve also got an incredible inside look at a drag performer running for elected office as we bring you the story of Marti Cummings, who is featured in the documentary Queen of New York.

Also featured is an amazing interview with Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences where he discusses diversity in the Oscars. And if social media leaves you feeling stressed out you’ll want to hear advice expert Susie Moore has for you.

You can catch this and all episodes of The Advocates on ABC Localish Network or stream on advocatechannel.com . Complete listings are available at advocatechannel.com/theadvocates .

Localish Network is available across the ABC Owned Television Stations’ linear and digital platforms and on Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Vidgo, Tubi Samsung TV Plus, Amazon’s news apps on Fire TV & Alexa video-enabled devices, Prime Video, Freevee, Xumo, Rockbot and ABC.com.

The Advocates with Sonia Baghdady furthers equalpride’s mission to amplify diverse voices and promote stories that inspire pride, inclusion, and equality for all. This association demonstrates the strength of equalpride’s ongoing relationship with Disney and ABC, including curating and distributing Advocate.com content and airing the Out100 Special in December and January.