Gay bagel shop owner gunned down while vacationing with husband in New Orleans

The local community has rallied around the grieving co-owner of a popular bagel shop in Washington whose husband was shot and killed while vacationing in New Orleans early Friday morning.

Jacob A. Carter, 32, and his husband, Daniel Blagovich, cofounded the popular Howdy Bagel café in Tacoma after both had lost their jobs during the global economic shutdown. The pair were in the city for the New Year’s celebrations and a break from work.

Carter, who was from Texas, previously worked as a social worker and had worked with refugees before the pandemic hit, according to The News Tribune. He'd also worked as a documentary photographer around the Middle East.

He told the outlet in 2022, "I always wanted to do something in hospitality, and I particularly loved baking."

Carter was walking on Bourbon and Kerlerec streets just after 1:30 a.m. on January 5 when he was approached by a man who shot him once and then fled from the scene. Carter was left to die there.

News of the murder rocked the local community and patrons of Howdy Bagel.

“If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met,” Howdy Bagel posted to Instagram. “Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved. This loss is immeasurable for our community.”

Police currently have made no arrests. The family has asked for privacy while they process the loss.

A GoFundMe page has been created to ensure the Howdy Bagel staff and financial obligations are met while providing space to family and friends at this difficult time. The page has currently received nearly $150,000 above its $50,000 goal.

Five people have been murdered in New Orleans already this year, according to NOLA.com.

Those with information about Carter's killing are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300.