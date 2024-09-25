Scroll To Top
Man killed after stabbing Grindr date who fought back: Police

NYC upper east side skyline grindr app cell phone jeans pocket
Francois Roux/Shutterstock; Mehaniq/Shutterstock

Police found a bloody crime scene with both men suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A Grindr date gone violently wrong left one man suffering from multiple stab wounds and his attacker mortally wounded when he fought back with a kitchen knife.

Police sources say the victim, 27, used the popular gay dating and hookup app to invite the alleged attacker for a date at his apartment in NYC’s Upper East Side on Sunday afternoon, the New York Post first reported. Around 1:30 p.m. the man reportedly became unexpectedly irrational and violent.

“I hate all people!” the guest reportedly blurted out before pulling out a knife and stabbing his host.

Despite suffering multiple wounds on his body, the alleged victim fought back. He grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his attacker in the neck and chest, disabling him, according to police sources.

When the police arrived, they found a bloody scene with the alleged attacker lying unconscious and non-responsive, according to the Post. Police announced him dead at the scene. They took the victim, suffering from multiple lacerations, to a local hospital where he was listed in serious but stable conditions. Police reportedly recovered two knives at the scene.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. It is unclear if police will bring charges against the surviving man or determine he acted in self-defense. No arrest has been made in the case.

This is not the first time Grindr has been linked to violent crimes against gay men.

In July, DaShawn Watkins, 29 was arrested and charged in the gruesome murder of a 14-year-old transgender girl, Pauly A. Likens, who was dismembered and whose remains were found scattered in a lake in Clark, Pa., in the northwestern part of the state, according to official documents obtained by The Advocate. Watkins reportedly used Grindr to meet with the Likens.

“This is one of the worst homicide cases I’ve seen in my 46 years as a lawyer,” Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said at the time, according to TransVitae. “We’ve had dismemberment cases before, but this is especially bad. I hope I never see another one of these.”

Crime
grindrgrindr datenew yorknew york citypopular gay datingstabbing
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

