Crime

Florida gay adult film star and Proud Boy sentenced over January 6 insurrection

Sergeant Miles Gay porn Adult Film Star member Proud Boys
instagram @real_sgtmiles

Steven Miles, also known as Sergeant Miles, punched a police officer and entered the Capitol through a broken window, the Department of Justice said.

Steven Miles, best known for his gay adult film persona Sergeant Miles, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by another year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the January 6 protests and riots in Washington D.C.

Miles, 40, of Zephyrhills, Florida, a member of the Proud Boys group, breached a protective perimeter around the Capitol building and engaged in a physical confrontation with police protecting the building. He was arrested on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

He has reportedly voiced support for former President Donald Trump. In a complaint filed by the DOJ, there's a photo of Miles wearing a black shirt that reads "Trump 2020 F*** Your Feelings" along with a "Make America Great Again" red hat.

“The confrontation between the mob and the police quickly escalated to a physical fight, during which Miles shoved and attempted to punch an officer, all in an effort to break through the line,” the DOJ said in a statement. “In addition to attempting to assault the officer, Miles made additional physical contact with law enforcement officers, seeking to obstruct, impede, and interfere with their efforts to hold back the rioters.”

Once inside the building, Miles used a wooden plank to break a door window, opening another breach point.

“Miles entered the Capitol through the broken window, and. a cascade of other rioters followed, taking advantage of the smashed window to enter the Capitol as well,” the DOJ continued in its statement. “The sheer number of rioters outside and inside the building overwhelmed law enforcement officers. After entering the Capitol building, Miles turned toward the Senate, where he ran into another group of police officers who directed him out of the building three minutes after he had broken into it.”

In addition to the prison sentence and supervised release, Miles was also ordered to $2,000 in restitution. Since January 6, 2021, more than 1,313 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, the DOJ reports.

Miles appeared in dozens of gay videos including 50 Minutes of Good Sex, Scruff in Suits, and Punishing the Hole: Scene 1.

The adult film star is only one of several LGBTQ+ rioters who have been convicted over their participation in the riot at the Capitol.

