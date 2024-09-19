Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Joe Biden makes history with 12th Senate-confirmed LGBTQ+ judge

Mary Kay Costello confirmed United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania
footage still via US Senate Committee on the Judiciary

Mary Kay Costello is a military veteran and former federal prosecutor in Philadelphia.

Mary Kay Costello, a military veteran and former assistant U.S. attorney, was confirmed as a federal judge on Tuesday. She is the 12th out judicial nominee of President Joe Biden confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the most of any president in history.

By a 52-41 vote, Costello was confirmed by the full Senate as a district court judge in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. With her confirmation, Biden surpassed former President Barack Obama’s total of 11 confirmed out judges. According to the research conducted by the progressive Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights (LCCHR), former President Clinton had one out judicial nominee confirmed to the bench while former President Trump had two.

“As LGBTQ rights are being subject to litigation across the country, it is increasingly clear that we need judges at all levels of the judiciary who understand what’s at stake,” Lena Zwarensteyn, LCCHR’s senior director of the fair courts program, said in a statement following Costello’s confirmation.

Costello was recommended for confirmation by Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.

“Recommending Mary Kay Costello’s nomination to the White House was an easy decision, and I applaud President Biden for recognizing her exceptional qualifications,” Fetterman said in a statement after nominating Costello in June. “Throughout her service in the Air Force and as a prosecutor, Mary Kay has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our nation and to the people of Pennsylvania. With a well-earned reputation for being a fair prosecutor who prioritizes real justice over high conviction rates – it is people like Mary Kay who are exactly what our judicial system needs. I’m proud to see the Pennsylvania courts being enriched with such diverse and dedicated legal professionals, and I eagerly anticipate her confirmation.”

“Mary Kay Costello’s experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, in private practice, and in the U.S. Air Force leaves no doubt in my mind that she will continue to serve the people of Eastern Pennsylvania honorably,” Casey said in a statement in June. “As a military vet and longtime federal prosecutor, she has devoted her career to defending our Nation, fighting corruption, rooting out fraud, and keeping our communities safe. I look forward to voting to swiftly confirm her and to help her make history.”

Costello spent the last 15 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia. Before that, she served eight years in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1994 as a staff sergeant.

Costello and her spouse live in Philadelphia with their two young children.

Yahoo Feed
assistant us attorneybob caseydistrict court judgeeastern district of pennsylvaniafederal judgejoe bidenjohn fettermanmary kay costellomilitary veteranpennsylvania senatorspresident clintonpresident obamapresident trumpus senate
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio