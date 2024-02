Right-wing author and lecturer James Lyndsay accused the LGBTQ+ community of practicing “neonatal queer theory” and using sonograms to determine if a fetus is “queer in the womb” on a recent right-wing podcast.

The 44-year-old physicist, mathematician, and SPLC-designated extremist made the claims on the Calmversations podcast with host Benjamin Boyce and fellow guest Logan Lancing, a clip of which was posted to X, formerly Twitter, by Mythinformed.

LGBTQ Nation first reported about the comments.

Lindsay and Lancing are co-authors of the book The Queering of the American Child: How A New School Religious Cult Poisons the Minds and Bodies of Normal Kids, a negative treatise on the LGBTQ+ community and the topics of sex and gender identity in children.

During the clip, Lindsay claims that adherents of a heretofore unknown “neonatal queer theory” are attempting to “script” children before society implants them with a binary conceptualization of gender identity.

“You have to get in before they are scripted,” Lyndsay explains in the short clip. “Hence, you see stuff like neonatal queer theory now where they are trying to use, literally, I saw a thing yesterday or the day before where they are using sonograms to determine if your child is queer in the womb.”

The host then suggests through crosstalk the practice took place at Harvard.

“Probably Harvard,” Lindsay laughingly agrees. “This is some Ivy League bullshit, is what it is.”

It’s all part of the LGBTQ+ community’s master transgender plan to “brainwash the parents to bring up the children in a queer-accessible environment,” Lindsay concludes.

A quick review of peer-reviewed medical studies finds no reference to a neonatal queer theory referenced by Lindsay.

Lindsay gained notoriety when he submitted bogus research papers to peer-reviewed journals with such titles as “The Conceptual Penis as a Social Construct” which was published in Cogent Social Sciences. He has also warned of a white genocide at the hands of what he calls cultural Marxists.