Two major national transgender rights organizations announce merger

Amid legislative and rhetorical attacks on transgender people in America, two groups announced that they would merge to form a new organization aimed at amplifying trans voices and protecting the rights of the community. The National Center for Transgender Equality and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund will merge as Advocates for Trans Equality (A4TE), which is set to become a dominant force in the advocacy for transgender rights.



The merger, announced in a press release Wednesday, will consolidate the efforts of two of the nation’s leading transgender civil rights organizations. Andrea “Andy” Hong Marra, currently the executive director of TLDEF, and Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, the executive director of NCTE, will lead A4TE as CEO and executive director, respectively.

In a statement, Marra expressed optimism about the merger.

“With double the resources, expertise, and fearless commitment to justice, we will be a powerful national organization to lead the next chapter of the transgender rights movement,” Marra said. She emphasized that A4TE is a testament to what can be achieved when transgender advocates unite for equality in America.

Heng-Lehtinen echoed this sentiment, highlighting the long history of collaboration between NCTE and TLDEF.

“Now is the time to unite and use our combined power and influence to advance trans equality in bigger and bolder ways than our organizations could alone,” he said.

Advocates for Trans Equality aims to be a potent and influential voice in the national movement for transgender rights. The group said the organization will incorporate a 501(c)3 entity focusing on litigation and public education and a 501(c)4 dedicated to influencing policy at local, state, and federal levels.

Shelby Chestnut, executive director of the Transgender Law Center, underscored the importance of this merger.

“Now, more than ever, we need trans voices and organizations leading on the issues that impact the trans community,” they said.

They pointed out that the strength created by this historic merger is crucial for achieving equality for all, representing the future of the LGBTQI+ movement’s work.

The new entity plans to maintain and enhance the lifesaving policy and legal programs each organization is known for. It will have offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with staff nationwide.

The merger is expected to be finalized by summer 2024, pending regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.