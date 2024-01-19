Scroll To Top
News

Two major national transgender rights organizations announce merger

National Center for Transgender Equality Staff Merging with Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund forming Advocates for Trans Equality
Courtesy National Center for Transgender Equality

The National Center for Transgender Equality and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund will merge to form a new organiation.

Cwnewser

Amid legislative and rhetorical attacks on transgender people in America, two groups announced that they would merge to form a new organization aimed at amplifying trans voices and protecting the rights of the community. The National Center for Transgender Equality and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund will merge as Advocates for Trans Equality (A4TE), which is set to become a dominant force in the advocacy for transgender rights.

The merger, announced in a press release Wednesday, will consolidate the efforts of two of the nation’s leading transgender civil rights organizations. Andrea “Andy” Hong Marra, currently the executive director of TLDEF, and Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, the executive director of NCTE, will lead A4TE as CEO and executive director, respectively.

In a statement, Marra expressed optimism about the merger.

“With double the resources, expertise, and fearless commitment to justice, we will be a powerful national organization to lead the next chapter of the transgender rights movement,” Marra said. She emphasized that A4TE is a testament to what can be achieved when transgender advocates unite for equality in America.

Heng-Lehtinen echoed this sentiment, highlighting the long history of collaboration between NCTE and TLDEF.

“Now is the time to unite and use our combined power and influence to advance trans equality in bigger and bolder ways than our organizations could alone,” he said.

Advocates for Trans Equality aims to be a potent and influential voice in the national movement for transgender rights. The group said the organization will incorporate a 501(c)3 entity focusing on litigation and public education and a 501(c)4 dedicated to influencing policy at local, state, and federal levels.

Shelby Chestnut, executive director of the Transgender Law Center, underscored the importance of this merger.

“Now, more than ever, we need trans voices and organizations leading on the issues that impact the trans community,” they said.

They pointed out that the strength created by this historic merger is crucial for achieving equality for all, representing the future of the LGBTQI+ movement’s work.

The new entity plans to maintain and enhance the lifesaving policy and legal programs each organization is known for. It will have offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with staff nationwide.

The merger is expected to be finalized by summer 2024, pending regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

NewsSocietyYahoo FeedTransgenderBusiness
advocacyandy hong marranational center for transgender equalityrodrigo heng-lehtinenshelby chestnutsocietytransgendertransgender advocatestransgender legal defense and education fundtransgender people
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio