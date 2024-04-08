Scroll To Top
'Written in the Stars:' University of Michigan hosts 'Pride Prom' for LGBTQ+ students

The event was aimed at LGBTQ+ students who "maybe didn’t have the best experience at their high school prom," according to an organizer.

Many LGBTQ+ people have negative experiences at their high school proms. At one college, queer students were recently given the chance to relive the night in a welcoming environment.

The University of Michigan held a "Pride Prom" on Friday night with the theme "Written in the Stars." The event was attended by over 100 students and their guests, giving the school's LGBTQ+ community a chance to come together and celebrate their identities with drinks and dancing.

The prom was hosted by the university's Spectrum Center, a campus resource center "dedicated to serving and supporting members of the U-M LGBTQIA2S+ communities," according to its website. The event was also sponsored by the university's Rackham Graduate School and Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs.

Pride Prom featured a dance floor, a photo booth, tarot card readings, and a drag performance. Sophomore Macie Richardson, a member of the Spectrum Center’s staff, told The Michigan Daily that organizers even included "a quiet room upstairs for people who might get overwhelmed during the event.”

“We always think about accessibility,” she said.

Many LGBTQ+ students often feel unwelcome at school dances, with some opting not to attend them at all out of caution. Those who cannot safely be out to their families are forced to conceal their identities, whereas those who live openly are often met with harassment or even violence from their peers.

As homecoming and prom are considered milestones among American youth, Pride Prom gave students the opportunity to experience the occasion safely and authentically. Richardson said that organizers aimed to rectify any negative experiences students might've had at their high school proms, while giving them the chance to have fun with their friends.

“A lot of Queer students have interesting relationships with prom,” Richardson said. “Maybe they didn’t have the best experience at their high school prom, so I think it’s really important for us to have an opportunity to have a good experience with a prom-like atmosphere.”

Latest Stories

