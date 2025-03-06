Hey there,
🗳️ Evan Low, who has been a member of the California Assembly, mayor and City Council member in Campbell, Calif., and congressional candidate, is the new president and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and LGBTQ+ Victory Institute. Victory Fund backs out candidates for office, while Victory Institute offers training and leadership development. Read our interview with him below.
📺 A lot is hiding beneath the surface of the "super positive" Tan France that audiences don't usually get to see. The Queer Eye and Next in Fashion host is taking on his first-ever scripted role as a guest star on the new Hulu comedy series, Deli Boys.
👏🏽 On Tuesday, as President Donald Trump delivered his first joint address to Congress since returning to the White House, Democratic LGBTQ+ lawmakers made it clear they wouldn’t sit idly by while he spewed lies and attacks. Some, like Vermont U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, refused to attend altogether. Others, like Washington U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, showed up to make a statement — but still walked out when they reached their breaking point. She spoke to The Advocate about why.
