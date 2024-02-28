U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, will step down from Senate leadership in November, having served in that capacity longer than any senator in history. McConnell has a poor record on LGBTQ+ rights, with mostly zeroes on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. He has also used his leadership position to block much progressive legislation. The Advocate will be looking back at McConnell's anti-LGBTQ+ history and what this means for the Senate.

Stay tuned,

Alex Cooper



