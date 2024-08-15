Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Chasten Buttigieg’s new children’s book celebrates LGBTQ+ families like his

gay childrens book author Chasten Buttigieg with husband Pete new cover Papas Coming Home
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; Courtesy penguin random house

The author, former educator, and father of two unveiled the cover of Papa’s Coming Home.

Cwnewser

Chasten Buttigieg, the noted author, former educator, husband of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and father, is expanding his literary work by releasing his debut children’s book, Papa’s Coming Home.

People unveiled the book’s cover in an exclusive interview with Chasten Buttigieg on Thursday. The book is set for a May 13, 2025 release.

The story follows siblings JoJo and Rosie as they prepare for their father’s return from a trip. After a day of planning and preparing, the kids realize the car doesn’t have enough space for everyone when they get to the airport. Drawing from his own life with Pete Buttigieg and their twins, Penelope and Gus, Chasten says he crafted this story to reflect the love and connection that define all families.

"The impetus was asking around for books like this after our kids [Penelope and Gus] were born … we love books and we love having a big library for them, but none of them looked like our family … I just wanted a story, a day in the life of a family like ours, and I wanted my kids to see themselves in one of these stories," he told People, adding that a friend encouraged him to write one.

Chasten Buttigieg said, "I was working on this particular story on an airplane and thinking about how excited I was to get home to my kids, and that shared experience of excitement for someone to come home, especially a parent who you've been missing and that unconditional love for your kid that's the best thing in the world to come home to."

The new book comes as LGBTQ+ representation in literature is more important than ever. Last year, during the Library of Congress National Book Festival, Chasten Buttigieg criticized the political motivations behind the rise in book bans targeting LGBTQ+ content and authors. He emphasized that these efforts are less about protecting children and more about marginalizing the LGBTQ+ community.

His previous work also shows Chasten Buttigieg’s dedication to inclusivity and representation. While in neighboring Indiana in May, the Michigander spoke at a book event in the city his husband is known in as Mayor Pete — South Bend. He criticized the performative actions of politicians prioritizing image over genuine support for their constituents. He shared personal stories from his memoir about growing up in a conservative town and the importance of self-love and authenticity as a queer person. More recently, both Buttigieges often defend LGBTQ+ families during media appearances as conservative Republicans attack Pete and Chasten Buttigieg’s family for existing.

Chasten Buttigieg explained that transitioning from memoir writing to a children’s book was a new challenge, but his experience as a father informed the process. The result is a story that he hopes will resonate with young readers and reflect the everyday realities of modern families.

"Figuring out a story that squeezes into 20-30 pages was difficult for me, but getting in the mind of a toddler was easier because I was right in it with the books that we're reading right now. We read a ton of books every single day, and so I was kind of immersed in all of these worlds, and the language, and was thinking about the book that I wish was in my hands that I was reading to them," he told the magazine.

Chasten Buttigieg said that at its core, Papa’s Coming Home is a celebration of unconditional love, family, and the small moments that bring people together.

Arts & EntertainmentChasten ButtigiegBooksYahoo FeedLGBTNewsPete Buttigieg
bookschasten buttigiegfamilygaylgbtqpapa's coming homepete buttigieg
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio