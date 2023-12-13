These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Image: Shutterstock
The hubs and duds of queer life in modern America have been revealed, thanks to a report from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.
The good news: wherever you are, you're not alone. Overall, 14.1 million people reported that they "identify as LGBT" between 2020 and 2021, making up a significant portion of the population at 5.6 percent. By state, there wasn't a single area with an LGBTQ+ population of less than 4 percent.
However, compared to others, some states still have less than half as many queer people proportionally.
While the report did not give any reasoning as to why some states have larger LGBTQ+ demographics than others, the states with the lowest percentages of queer people all have anti-LGBTQ+ legislation either proposed or approved. In fact, all but one on this list have more than 10 proposed bills.
These are the states with the smallest queer communities, and the legislation facing them.
5. South Carolina (Tie)
Image: Facebook @famouslyhotscpride
South Carolina's 192,800 LGBTQ+ adults account for 4.9 percent of the state's population. There are currently 20 anti-LGBTQ+ bills advancing to legislative committees across the state, according to the ACLU's legislation tracker.
5. North Dakota (Tie)
Image: Dustin White/Midwestern Photography for Dakota OutRight Capital Pride
North Dakota's LGBTQ+ population also accounts or 4.9 percent of its overall population, but their queer community is fewer in number, with 28,400 members. There were 17 anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed in the state, 10 of which have become law, six of which were defeated, and one that is pending.
4. Iowa
March 5, 2023: Thousands of people rallied outside the Iowa State Capitol in support of LGBTQ rights and against anti-LGBTQ bills moving through the legislature.
Image: Shutterstock
Iowa's 113,600 LGBTQ+ adults account for 4.7 percent of the population. 29 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been considered in the state, with three becoming law and 17 being defeated. Nine are currently advancing.
3. Alabama
October 1, 2022: Huntsville Alabama pride parade
Image: Shutterstock
Alabama has 173,000 LGBTQ+ people, making up 4.6 percent of the population. Six anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been proposed in the state, two becoming law and the rest currently advancing.
2. North Carolina
August 17 2014: Charlotte Pride Parade with priest marching in front.
Image: Shutterstock
North Carolina's LGBTQ+ population accounts for 4.4 percent of the state's population, with 353,100 people. There are 11 anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed in the state, five of which have become law, and six advancing.
1. Mississippi (Tie)
Image: Izzy Bee Photography for MS Capital City Pride
Mississippi's 93,300 LGBTQ+ adults account for 4.1 percent of the population. There are 25 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been proposed in the state, two of which became law, and the rest of which were defeated.
1. West Virginia (Tie)
Image: facebook @scottii.landers via @RainbowPrideWV
West Virginia's LGBTQ+ community also accounts for 4.1 percent of the population, but their 60,000 queer adults are less in number than Mississippi. West Virginia has considered 12 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, two of which became law, and the rest of which are advancing.
Takeaways
Image: Shutterstock
The states with the fewest queer people are also some of the states proposing and passing the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws.
While there is no data (yet) around mass queer exoduses from these states, some could be moving to avoid legislation. Others may not feel comfortable coming out for census data.
And while it may not seem as if the South is a popular place for LGBTQ+ people, by raw population, the region actually has the largest percentage of queer adults. The 5.2 million LGBTQ+ people in southern states account for 36.9 percent of the queer people in the U.S.
While we may not be the majority, LGBTQ+ people across the country have an enormous and undeniable presence wherever they call home.