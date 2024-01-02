Dave Chapelle brings more transphobia and ableism to his latest Netflix special The Dreamer

In his newest Netflix stand-up special, The Dreamer, released on December 31, Dave Chappelle has once again found himself at the center of controversy. The special, which marks Chappelle’s seventh collaboration with the streaming giant, has sparked backlash for its content, which many have criticized as transphobic and ableist.



The Dreamer begins with Chappelle reflecting on his early years in comedy and his path to success. However, the tone shifts as the comedian dedicates a significant portion of the special to jokes about transgender people and individuals with disabilities, drawing condemnation from LGBTQ+ advocates and disability rights activists.

Chappelle’s history of making transphobic remarks in his comedy specials is well-documented, with previous Netflix releases like The Closer in 2021 also facing similar criticisms. In The Dreamer, he revisits this contentious territory, declaring at one point, “I love punching down,” and suggesting he would shift his comedic focus from transgender people to those with disabilities because “they’re not as organized as the gays,” NBC News reports. Chappelle doesn't seem to understand the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity.

The LGBTQ+ rights advocates and allies have expressed deep disappointment and frustration over Chappelle’s continued use of transphobic material. Critics argue that his jokes contribute to the marginalization and stigmatization of transgender individuals, a community already facing significant discrimination and violence.

Chappelle’s remarks about people with disabilities have introduced a new dimension of concern. Advocates for disability rights have condemned these comments, highlighting the harmful effects of ableist language and stereotypes in perpetuating discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

The special has received a polarized response on social media, with some defending Chappelle’s right to free speech and others emphasizing the damaging impact of his words on vulnerable communities.

“Dave Chapelle wasted no time with the transphobia,” wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter. “Can’t write a joke to save his damn life that isn’t blatantly centered around trying to offend an entire community. He’s obsessed with the trans community. @Netflix is trash for not pulling the plug on the BS.”

"This isn't remotely funny. Does Dave Chapelle know what it took for the ADA to come into being in his country? People crawled the stairs of Congress, literally," another user wrote, referring to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Netflix, which has previously stood by Chappelle amidst controversy, has yet to respond formally to the latest backlash.