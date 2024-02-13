Scroll To Top
television

Hannah Gadsby's Netflix special to feature starry lineup of genderqueer comics

Mx. Dahlia Belle, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha, and Hannah Gadsby
Netflix

Gadsby has brought seven comics together for the special, which drops March 5.

trudestress

An all-star lineup of genderqueer comedians will appear on Gender Agenda, a Netflix special hosted by Hannah Gadsby, which will drop March 5.

Gadsby announced the lineup Monday to Variety. Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha, and Mx. Dahlia Belle will be featured in the show, which was taped at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London.

“The last time Netflix brought this many trans people together, it was for a protest. So, progress!” Gadsby said in the trailer, referring to the protests over Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments in his Netflix shows. Gadsby had said they would continue working with Netflix, however, because “if you want to change the conversation, you still have to be a part of the conversation.”

“There is such a wealth of brilliant genderqueer comics out there, but such a dearth of representation on the major streaming services,” Gadsby said in a statement to Variety. “Meanwhile jokes about trans people are becoming more and more lucrative, so it seems only right that at least some of those jokes be told by actual trans people themselves. So, I am beyond thrilled to bring this lineup together, showcasing seven extraordinarily talented comics and to use my platform (and Netflix’s…) to hopefully help catapult them into the spotlight that they deserve. They (and I mean ‘they’ in every sense of the word) are some of the funniest, smartest genderqueer comedians from around the globe, and it was an utter delight and true honor to share the stage with them.”

Gadsby is an executive producer of the show, along with Kevin Whyte, Jenney Shamash, and Kathleen McCarthy, plus Andy Rowe and Graham Stuart for ITV’s So Television. Julian Smith directed.

Pictured, from left: Mx. Dahlia Belle, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha, and Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda | Official Trailer | Netflixyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
televisionYahoo Feed
dave chappellenetflixtransgenderalokasha wardchloe pettscomedydeanne smithgender agendagenderqueerhannah gadsbyjes tomkrishna isthamx. dahlia belletransphobia
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio