Hannah Gadsby's Netflix special to feature starry lineup of genderqueer comics

An all-star lineup of genderqueer comedians will appear on Gender Agenda, a Netflix special hosted by Hannah Gadsby, which will drop March 5.

Gadsby announced the lineup Monday to Variety. Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha, and Mx. Dahlia Belle will be featured in the show, which was taped at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London.

“The last time Netflix brought this many trans people together, it was for a protest. So, progress!” Gadsby said in the trailer, referring to the protests over Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments in his Netflix shows. Gadsby had said they would continue working with Netflix, however, because “if you want to change the conversation, you still have to be a part of the conversation.”

“There is such a wealth of brilliant genderqueer comics out there, but such a dearth of representation on the major streaming services,” Gadsby said in a statement to Variety. “Meanwhile jokes about trans people are becoming more and more lucrative, so it seems only right that at least some of those jokes be told by actual trans people themselves. So, I am beyond thrilled to bring this lineup together, showcasing seven extraordinarily talented comics and to use my platform (and Netflix’s…) to hopefully help catapult them into the spotlight that they deserve. They (and I mean ‘they’ in every sense of the word) are some of the funniest, smartest genderqueer comedians from around the globe, and it was an utter delight and true honor to share the stage with them.”

Gadsby is an executive producer of the show, along with Kevin Whyte, Jenney Shamash, and Kathleen McCarthy, plus Andy Rowe and Graham Stuart for ITV’s So Television. Julian Smith directed.

Pictured, from left: Mx. Dahlia Belle, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha, and Hannah Gadsby