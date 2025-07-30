Scroll To Top
News

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court strikes down St. Lucia laws criminalizing gay sex

Court strikes down St. Lucia law criminalizing gay sex
Dennis MacDonald / Shutterstock.com

St. Lucia

The laws against “gross indecency” and “buggery” are unconstitutional, the court ruled.

trudestress
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

The top court in the Caribbean has struck down St. Lucia’s laws criminalizing gay sex.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the laws against “gross indecency” and “buggery” were unconstitutional, Reuters reports.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The island nation’s laws, dating from when it was a European colony, prescribed a prison sentence of 10 years for same-sex relations. The government wasn’t enforcing these parts of the penal code, but “activists and legal experts say it remained a threat to the island’s LGBTQ+ community,” the Associated Press notes.

“The mere existence of this provision is itself a violation of human rights and underpins further acts of discrimination,” said a statement from the U.K.-based Human Dignity Trust, as quoted by the AP.

The Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality filed suits in 2019 seeking to strike down St. Lucia’s law as well as similar ones in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The suits have been successful in all those nations except Grenada. Dominica has also decriminalized gay sex, but in the nation of Trinidad and Tobago, an appeals court this year overturned a decriminalization ruling. Jamaica, Guyana, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines still have criminalization laws.

“Today’s ruling is not just a win in the courts, it also represents a step towards justice for the many lives lost to violence simply for being themselves,” Kenita Placide, the alliance’s executive director, told the AP. “It signals that our Caribbean can and must be a place where all people are free and equal under the law.”

J’Moul Francis, foreign affairs minister for Antigua and Barbuda, celebrated the St. Lucia ruling with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

 
NewsYahoo Feed
caribbeancriminalizationgay sexjamaicalawst lucia
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio