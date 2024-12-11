Hollywood’s new 'it' girl, Somebody Somewhere’s Bridget Everett, on starring in the best TV show of 2024

Last year, I predicted that HBO’s quiet hit Somebody Somewhere would win an Emmy, with the headline “ Will this column win an Emmy for Somebody Somewhere ?” That didn’t happen, and after speaking with a couple cast members earlier this fall for our annual check-in, I reiterated that prediction . After all, it was the show’s final season, so it deserved some plaudits.

My devotion to the show was validated this week when it was named the best show by not only the entertainment industry’s bible, Variety , but the show also garnered the number 1 slot on both Rolling Stone and IndieWire’s lists.

Then, in a buzzkill, earlier this week, the show was snubbed by the Golden Globes. Vulture said that “this exquisite series” not being nominated "seems like an especially egregious error.” Personally, I never gave much credence to the Golden Globes. They are severely overrated, and they always miss the mark.

The night before the Golden Globe nominations were announced, the series finale of Somebody Somewhere aired, and I cried, not only because the final episode was so heartfelt, but more so because the show isn’t returning.

Bridget Everett , the multitalented star at the center of this gem (and whose life the show is partially based on), brought the curtains down with a poignant rendition of Miley Cyrus’s "The Climb." The performance was more than just a musical moment. It encapsulated the series’ ethos of resilience, connection, and hope.

And, finally, with all the accolades starting to pop up, Everett will arguably enter awards season early next year as Hollywood’s new “it” girl. But for now, Everett is still taking in all the love emanating from the series' last show.

As Everett described it to me, the journey’s end was as emotional off-screen as it was on. "We were all just in Manhattan, Kan., for the finale watch party," she shared. "The room was so full of love, and it was incredible to hear directly from people how this show has affected them. I won’t ever forget it. None of us will."

That love was mirrored in the show’s fan base and critics alike. Over its three-season run, Somebody Somewhere did carve out a space in the crowded television landscape by being unflinchingly authentic and deeply human. With its delicate handling of grief and loneliness to its celebration of quirky community bonds as well as how it shows that queer people are naturally part of a small town’s fabric, the show has often been compared to Schitt’s Creek , another sleeper hit, for its ability to uplift and charm while navigating life’s messier moments.

The comparison to Schitt’s Creek feels especially apt now, as fans and insiders alike speculate that Somebody Somewhere could follow its path to Emmy glory (and not only my wish but my prediction would come true). Yet Everett’s attitude toward accolades remains refreshingly grounded.

"When my friends and I had a softball team, I would always say, ‘It’s not about the hardware, it’s about the heart,’ to keep us hyped. It was mostly a joke, but I stand by the sentiment! I love this show and everyone involved in it. Any recognition for their incredible work is a bonus."

Everett’s portrayal of Sam, a woman navigating midlife and the aftermath of personal loss, was as much a journey for her as it was for viewers.

"I understand loneliness and the fear of intimacy very well, and I wanted to explore what it might feel like to push through that. So I put on Sam’s shoes and gave it a shot," she explained.

Sam’s quiet bravery and emotional growth struck a chord with audiences hungry for stories of real people facing real struggles. In a world where glamour and spectacle often overshadow substance, Somebody Somewhere stood out by staying true to its roots.

"Simplicity and honesty are key when we were in the writers’ room," Everett noted. "Trimming away any filler or bullshit. We know and trust our actors, and they deliver beyond expectation every time."

Part of the show’s magic stemmed from the collaborative alchemy among its creative team. Everett, who was an executive producer for the show, credits directors like Rob Cohen, Jay Duplass, and Lennon Parham for fostering an environment of trust and innovation.

"Rob Cohen is the ultimate hype man. He really loves the show and keeps us all energized. He’s such a great collaborator and has helped me personally feel so much more confident," she said.

"Jay Duplass is another great hype man. Really infectious energy and enthusiasm. Another great collaborator who has a light and effective touch. He did our pilot and set the tone!" Everett added, “Jay established the foundation on which the show’s success was built.”

As for the final episodes, Parham’s contribution was particularly meaningful.

"Lennon Parham directed the last three episodes and brought a warm and almost maternal feeling to the set. Very well prepared but flexible, and yes, another great collaborator. She has such a delicate, soothing touch but is also wickedly funny. A great partner for some of Sam’s most challenging, vulnerable moments."

Everett seconded my perception that the authenticity came across so simply, and the show never aimed to be flashy, and riding that tightrope, it always hit its mark.

With its rightful place atop the best-of-2024 lists, Somebody Somewhere reminds us that sometimes the simplest stories are the ones that stay with us the longest. And as Bridget Everett’s Sam taught us, it’s never too late to climb. Or win an Emmy!

"This show was about finding your people, your place, your song,” Everett said. “It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it. And if we helped even one person feel a little less alone, then we did something right."