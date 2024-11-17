'Somebody Somewhere's Jeff Hiller on the queer, authentic small-town characters that make the show a success

It has become an annual event for me to talk with someone or multiple stars of HBO's Somebody Somewhere . Last year, I predicted an Emmy nod , and I’m not the only one who was really disappointed (it did win a Peabody Award). The show gets rave reviews from everyone, and I think I’ve co-opted the title of its biggest fan.

That’s what I told the main cast member last year during an uproariously funny video call with Bridget Everett “Sam”, Jeff Hiller “Joel” and Murray Hill “Fred.” Each character is colorful in their own way, and they are played far from a stereotype.

“It wasn’t the goal of the show to check boxes. Our only aim was to develop fully realized characters and portray people as they are,” executive producer Everett, whose life served as the inspiration for the show, told me last year. “These characters lead with their hearts. It’s just about people getting together, laughing and farting and having a good time with each other.”

At the very least, I am the biggest fan of Hiller’s Joell. When we caught up recently, I demanded from him that he find another series, asap, since I will be lost if I’m not speaking to him next fall.

“Ok, I will try, believe I’m trying,” he joked. I told him regardless, I was going to pick up the phone and call him since speaking with him is a sheer delight, almost as much as watching him play Joel on the show.

Sadly, at least to me and perhaps millions of others, the show began its final season recently, which is sad news for all of us who are crazy about this gem of a series. But, I’m quite sure that It is leaving a lasting mark on viewers with its authentic and tender portrayal of small-town life, particularly for queer individuals.

If you haven’t seen it, you must. This season the show continues to center around the friendship between Sam (Everett) and Joel (Hiller), and the final season explores themes of change, friendship, and the bittersweet reality of growing older in a place that doesn't always feel like home.

And there’s a lot in store for Joel’s character. Without giving away too much, he decides to move in with his boyfriend Brad, played impeccably by veteran queer actor Tim Bagley. The relationship started slowly for them last season, and it will kick up a notch this year. If you love Joel as much as I do, you cannot help but be happy for him for finally finding Mr. Right.

So, the first question I asked Hiller was if he was as sad as I am that the series will end. “Obviously, it’s disappointing,” he shared. “I’m a greedy actor. I want to go, you know, 10 seasons, 100 episodes each season. But I’m also fully aware that this is not a show that normally gets made.”

Indeed, the subtle and quirky charm of Somebody Somewhere was never a guaranteed success in the modern TV landscape. Two years ago, I admitted to clicking on it without much enthusiasm, but I was hooked from the get-go. Like its characters, the show is out of the mainstream, and that’s what makes it so original, and most of all, so, so real.

Hiller agrees, saying he was “genuinely shocked by and grateful for all the success that we’ve had.”

The other reason the show is stellar, outside of Everett’ Sam, is how Hiller makes Joel so lovable. Two years ago , I said that Hiller and Joel made being nerdy sexy, and I asked Hiller about that. "Mmm, I don't have an answer to that since no one has ever asked," he said. "I definitely did not intend to make him a hot piece of ass; however, maybe he is sexy because he's completely authentic, true to self, and those are attractive qualities.”

And those same qualities encapsulate the show.

The show’s delicate depiction of queer life in rural Kansas stands out, especially given the cultural climate. As Hiller explained, this season Joel undergoes a significant transformation.

“Joel is navigating his friendship with Sam, and romance while trying to maintain harmony in both, and that’s why this season is all about change,” Hiller said. “And there’s a lot of change that you think you want, and then when you actually get it, it’s maybe not what you imagined.”

One of the most poignant elements of the show is how it navigates the intersection of queer identity and small-town life, an experience not often shown on television. Hiller, who grew up in Texas, has a personal connection to that world. He talked about whether his character, Joel, adjusts his identity to fit into his conservative surroundings.

“I think Joel is someone who is just true to himself,” Hiller pointed out. “I think that’s one of the best characteristics about him. He really is himself no matter where he is.”

While Somebody Somewhere is categorized as a comedy, it offers a nuanced blend of humor and reality.

“Life is never just joke, joke, joke or tragedy, tragedy, tragedy. It’s having something bad happen and then laughing about it with your friends,” Hiller explained.

For many queer viewers, especially those from small towns, Joel’s character has been a beacon of hope. Hiller acknowledged that Joel’s journey mirrors that of many LGBTQ+ individuals who navigate complicated spaces, seeking acceptance and community.

“It’s not just a fictitious scenario,” Hiller said. “There are lots of out queer people living in small towns, and they find their community. That’s the point of the show.”

As Hiller moves on from Somebody Somewhere, he said he will carry with him the lessons he’s learned from Joel.

“I’ve recognized in the character the importance of hope, resilience, and staying true to yourself, even when the world around you doesn’t always make space for it. The show may be coming to an end, but the show’s message about finding your community and your voice, no matter where you are, I hope will resonate for years to come.”