Parvati Shallow opens up on coming out, dating Mae Martin, and reigniting Survivor feuds on The Traitors

This Survivor icon isn't holding back.

Fans fell in love with Parvati Shallow during her multiple appearances on the hit competition show, especially when she won Survivor's 16th season Fans vs. Favorites.

A few years have passed since reality TV junkies have seen Shallow on their screens and the star has evolved quite a bit while staying away from the spotlight.

Shallow came out as queer in an Instagram post and confirmed her relationship with comedian Mae Martin at the very end of 2023.

"My journey is very different than most people who are out. We've been dating since March and our relationship has moved forward really beautifully. I'm super happy," Shallow tells Advocate.

Shallow was married to fellow Survivor alum John Finche for four years before she filed for divorce in 2021.

"Going through my divorce really shattered a bunch of paradigms for me. It made me much more open-minded in many ways and available to very new and different possibilities in my life. I'm very grateful that I've had that experience."

Mae Martin is a nonbinary writer, actor, and comedian known for their Netflix series Feel Good and as one of the cohosts of the Handsome podcast.

"I'm just really happy and this relationship has a healthy emotional, physical, and spiritual connection. It's healthier than any relationship I've ever been in in my life. I tell all my friends to be queer!"

Not only is the Survivor star thriving in her personal life, but she's also giving her fans everything they want by competing on the current season of The Traitors.

Beyond all of the other reality TV legends competing this season, Shallow is reuniting with her Survivor frenemy Sandra Diaz-Twine.

"I never really was anti-Sandra in the first place, but Sandra was always coming for me. I blasted it last year when I heard Sandra put out a nasty comment about me. I definitely stirred the pot last year, so I was not excited to see her [on The Traitors]. We're good. No feud, no shade. Anyone who wins Survivor deserves respect."

The Traitors premiered Friday on Peacock. To see the full interview with Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, check out the video below.

Sandra Diaz-Twine & Parvati Shallow Break Down Their Feud Heading Into 'The Traitors' youtu.be