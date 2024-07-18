Scroll To Top
Crime

Ruby Corado, founder of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby, pleads guilty to wire fraud

Ruby Corado
via youtube @tedxtalks

The Washington, D.C. nonprofit shuttered its doors after she vanished with thousands of dollars.

Cwnewser

The founder of anLGBTQ+ nonprofit in the nation’s capital has resolved a legal issue she’s been facing since her abrupt departure from the organization in 2022. Ruby Corado, once seen as a defender and protector ofWashington, D.C.’shomeless LGBTQ+ youth, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to wire fraud.

Corado, 53, confessed to a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that she diverted over $150,000 in pandemic relief funds to her personal bank accounts in El Salvador. These funds, from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, were meant to support Casa Ruby’s mission. Instead, they fueled Corado’s endeavors, hidden from authorities, and thrust the organization into financial ruin.

Related: Federal judge grants Casa Ruby founder Ruby Corado pre-trial release from D.C. jail

Earlier this year,authorities arrested Corado inMaryland. Corado, who istransgender, hadvanished to South America after her legal troubles came into focus in 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia accused her of misappropriating pandemic relief funds, transferring them to personal accounts overseas, and hiding the transactions from the Internal Revenue Service.

D.C.’s attorney general had previously launched a civil investigation and got Casa Ruby’s bank accounts frozen. Staff and vendors had reported unpaid wages, and the organization struggled to keep its services running. Corado’s abrupt departure to El Salvador in 2022 raised further suspicions about her intentions and Casa Ruby’s financial health, significantly disrupting the organization’s operations.

Related: Founder of D.C. LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested in Maryland after fleeing to El Salvador

Casa Ruby, more than a nonprofit, was a lifeline for many LGBTQ+ youth in D.C., providing essential services like housing and mental health support.

In courtdocuments, Corado acknowledged her role in the fraud scheme, admitting to her actions and their impact on the organization. Her admission of guilt in the wire fraud charge, which could lead to a prison sentence of up to 30 years, marks the case’s conclusion. Her sentencing is set for January 10.

Watch Ruby Corado’s lecture about Casa Ruby as part of the TEDx series of talks below.

Creating Casa Ruby -- a safe haven for DC's LGBTQ+ youth | Ruby Jade Corado | TEDxFoggyBottomwww.youtube.com

Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
