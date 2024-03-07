Scroll To Top
Crime

Founder of D.C. LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested in Maryland after fleeing to El Salvador

Ruby Corado Founder Washington DC LGBTQ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested Maryland fleeing El Salvador
footage still via youtube @rubycorado5173

The Department of Justice said that Ruby Corado was arrested after unexpectedly returning to the United States.

Cwnewser

Ruby Corado, the founder of Casa Ruby, a nonprofit that has provided services to homeless LGBTQ+ youth in Washington, D.C., was arrested in Maryland on charges of fraud and money laundering, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Corado, 53, is accused of misappropriating at least $150,000 from more than $1.3 million in pandemic relief funds intended for the nonprofit. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia alleges that Corado transferred these emergency relief funds to personal bank accounts in El Salvador and concealed the transactions from the IRS.

Established in 2012, Casa Ruby has been a pivotal organization in the nation’s capital, offering transitional housing and support services to LGBTQ+ youth. Corado was celebrated in the community as a beacon of hope for transgender people and other marginalized individuals. The organization came under scrutiny after Corado allegedly fled to El Salvador in 2022 following revelations of financial irregularities. D.C.’s attorney general had gone after Corado with a civil investigation that resulted in her organization’s bank accounts being frozen after staff and vendors went unpaid.

FBI agents arrested Corado on Tuesday at a hotel in Laurel, Maryland, the Justice Department said.

The charges against Corado include bank fraud, wire fraud, and laundering of monetary instruments. If convicted, bank fraud carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, while wire fraud and money laundering each carry up to 20 years.

Corado’s arrest comes after Casa Ruby ceased operations in July 2022 amid allegations of failing to pay rent and employees, effectively shuttering its transitional housing and leaving numerous LGBTQ+ youth without support.

The case has highlighted the importance of transparency and oversight in managing nonprofit organizations, particularly those serving vulnerable communities.

Corado is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
