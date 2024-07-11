Scroll To Top
Crime

Police looking for boyfriend in the death of gay dancer visiting family in Alabama

gay dancer Deundray Cottrell missing poster over crime tape Julian Taylor Morris boyfriend murder suspect
via Birmingham Police Department

Deundray Cottrell’s body was found in a nearby shed after he went to check on his dog two days earlier.

A gay dancer and doctoral student was murdered while visiting family in Alabama for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and police and the victim’s family are looking for his boyfriend who was the last person to see him alive, according to multiple local media outlets.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Deundray Dominique Cottrell, 31, who was known as ‘Bubba’ to his family, went missing from his sister’s home in Birmingham around 10 p.m. on July 4. Cottrell, who grew up in Birmingham but lived in Atlanta with his boyfriend of over two years Julian Taylor Morris, returned to the city to see the new house of his sister, Angelica Harris, for the first time.

Morris accompanied Cottrell on the visit and was the last person to see Cottrell alive. Morris said the dancer and scholar, who had been described by family as acting erratically and out of character the last few days, leaped from the second-floor balcony and took off running after going inside the house to check on his dog because of the fireworks.

“He went and checked on the dog and I never saw him again,” Cottrell’s sister, Angelica Harris, told AL.com.

Ring video footage from the neighborhood captured Cottrell running through yards and leaping over fences and gates.

“It looked like he was looking for refuge,’’ Harris continued. “He was running for his life.”

Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department reported they found items of clothing belonging to Cottrell during their search of the area on Friday, July 5, and narrowed their search on Saturday to the area where the clothes were found.

Police were not alone in their efforts to locate Cottrell, however. They were joined by a large group of family, friends, and community members who conducted a massive private search of nearby alleys and bushes and posted flyers throughout the area.

“It showed that my brother was impactful wherever he went,” Deundray’s brother Timothy Cottrell observed to local ABC affiliate WBMA. “Wherever he was he touched people, touched them enough to just be a helping hand in his last hour.”

Cottrell’s lifeless body was discovered in the shed of an abandoned house on Saturday. Timothy said the group had passed the shed many times during their search. He said they didn’t enter the shed because it was on private property, and they didn’t want to break the law. He also expressed some relief that the police found his brother’s body, rather than a member of his family.

Family members were immediately suspicious of Morris, noting he was the one who told them Cottrell had jumped off the balcony and run away. Harris told local CBS affiliate WSBTV that Morris acted suspiciously in the immediate moments after Cottrell disappeared.

“While we looked – Julian didn’t,” Morris told WSBTV. “At one point when everybody was searching, Julian had fixed a plate and was sitting there eating, and he looked at me and said, ‘Oh my god, the food is so good.’”

Now Morris is missing, and police and family are urgently looking for him.

“Julian, where are you?” asked Timothy.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Morris are encouraged to immediately contact the Birmingham Police Department or CrimeStoppers. CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

CrimeYahoo Feed
alabamadeundray cottrellfourth of julyjulian morris
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio