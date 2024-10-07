Queer TikTok influencer arrested for bloody murder of gay therapist

A 20-year-old TikTok influencer in Louisiana with over 66,000 followers has been arrested for the brutal murder of a therapist, according to the arrest warrant obtained by Law & Crime.

Terryon Thomas (aka Mr. Prada) was taken into custody for the bludgeoning death of William Nicholas Abraham, 69, whose body was found wrapped in a blue tarp and dumped on a rural highway about 15 miles south of the Mississippi border on Sunday, Sept. 29. Investigators from the Baton Rouge Police Department determined he died from blunt force trauma to the head sometime the day before at a different location. His lifeless bloody body was later dumped at the scene.

Police soon determined Abraham’s identity and discovered that his 2018 black Lincoln MKZ was missing. The Lincoln was later seen on CCTV footage at a nearby shopping center and a person reportedly identified as Thomas exited the vehicle and entered a nearby business.

On Sept. 30, police located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued, which ended not long after when the vehicle crashed into a business. Thomas fled the vehicle and was able to escape. An arrest warrant was then issued for influence.

A subsequent search of Thomas’s Baton Rouge residence revealed evidence of a bloody and violent physical altercation, with large amounts of blood. DNA analysis quickly revealed the blood came from Abraham. A witness also said they saw Thomas struggling to drag the tarp and what is believed to be Abraham’s body down the stairs and into the victim’s Lincoln. Abraham was also seen entering Thomas’s apartment on Saturday morning but not leaving.

Further investigation revealed Thomas had obtained a ride to his apartment following the pursuit and crash. He then went to the bus station and took a bus to Dallas, Texas, where he was arrested on Tuesday. He currently remains in custody at the Dallas County Justice Center in Dallas.

Police say Thomas was not a patient of Abraham, but revealed no further details on a potential motive, why Abraham visited Thomas’s apartment, or the nature of the relationship between the two men.

Before Abraham’s murder, Thomas’s TikTok videos took a foreboding turn. In one video, Thomas appeared to lament an intimate but unauthentic intimate relationship.



“When someone says they love me but I know they don’t love me they just love the way I treat them and how I add to their lives,” Thomas said in the video.

“He was telling us the whole time,” one follower commented.

“The signs were all here tho,” wrote another.

In another video, he said he was practicing posing for his mugshot.

Thomas is officially charged with Second Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. He has reportedly invoked his right to an attorney while he remains in a Dallas jail.