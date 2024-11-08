12 Maryland college students arrested in alleged Grindr hate crime video attack

Police in Maryland have arrested 12 students from Salisbury University for allegedly attacking a gay man targeted and lured using the dating and hookup app Grindr, the Salisbury Police Department said in a press release on Thursday.

The 12 students, seven of whom were associated with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, allegedly targeted the unnamed victim because of his sexual identity.

According to charging documents obtained by local CBS affiliates WBOC and WJZ, one of the students set up a profile on Grindr claiming to be a 16-year-old gay male and used the fictitious profile to contact the victim. The age of consent in Maryland is 16. The person speaking with the victim, identified by police as 18-year-old Zachary Leinemann, continued chatting with the victim via text and Snapchat, and arranged a meeting at an off-campus apartment on the evening of Oct. 15.

When the victim arrived at the apartment, a group of “college-aged males appeared from the back bedrooms,” police said. “After being forcefully seated, the victim was kicked, punched, and spit on while the men called the victim derogatory names. The victim conveyed to detectives that he attempted to leave the apartment multiple times; however, he was thrown to the floor during every initial attempt to flee. The assault lasted for several minutes until he was eventually allowed to leave. Due to the assault, the victim sought medical assistance and learned that he had sustained bruising throughout his body as well as a broken rib.”

The victim also claimed he was struck several times in the head with a cookie sheet by a student wearing a Salisbury University hoodie.

The attack was reportedly captured on video, which was later turned over to Salisbury University Police who in turn contacted the Salisbury Police Department. The identity of the victim was determined after the video showed the license plate number of the car he used to flee the scene.

The victim confirmed the attack to police and said he did not report the crime because he had been threatened by his attackers and sought to protect his sexual identity.

Salisbury University President Carolyn Ringer Lepre released a statement saying she was disturbed both as president but also as a mother.

“The thought of SU students perpetuating any crime is upsetting, but the thought of SU students perpetrating crimes of such a disturbing nature is truly horrifying,” Lepre said in a statement.

“Acts of violence toward LGBTQ+ and Ally communities are not only destructive but at odds with the principles of community, respect, and belonging that bind us together as a university,” Lepre continued, adding the students will face appropriate disciplinary action as warranted.

The students arrested include Ryder Baker, 20; Bennan Aird, 18; Riley Brister, 20; Cruz Cespedes, 19; Dylan Earp, 20; Elijah Johnson, 19; Cameron Guy, 18; Jacob Howard, 19; Eric Sinclair, 21 Patrick Gutierrez, 19; Dylan Pietuszka, 20; and Zachary Leinemann, 18.

The 12 suspects have been charged with Assault First Degree, False Imprisonment, Reckless Endangerment, and various Hate Crime counts. Police expect to make at least one additional arrest in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact SPD investigators at (410) 548-3165.