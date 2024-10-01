Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Rustin co-writer Julian Breece to be honored for uplifting queer stories in film and television

Colman Domingo (L) and Julian Breece
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Colman Domingo (L) and Julian Breece

Equality California will recognize Breece at the Los Angeles Equality Awards this week.

@wgacooper

Equality California announced on Tuesday that it will be honoring writer and director Julian Breece with the Equality Visibility Award at its 25th anniversary Los Angeles Equality Awards.

The event will be hosted by Sasha Colby and be held on October 5 at Los Angeles’s Fairmont Century Plaza.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, and California State Superintendent for Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be featured as special guest speakers, according to the organization.

“I didn’t grow up with affirming representations of black queer and trans people in my immediate environment, so novels and movies weren’t just an escape, they were a vital lifeline and my key source of personal liberation. While voices in my immediate surroundings communicated that LGBTQ+ people were less than, defective, and unworthy of dignity and love, the books I read and movies I watched on-screen challenged that hostile world-view and opened my eyes to the vastness of human experience and the vast possibilities for my life as a gay man,” Breece said in the announcement. “As a filmmaker, my goal has always been to pay that forward on some level. I aim to tell stories that reveal the beautiful complexity of queer lives in a way that promotes empathy, healing, and equality for all people.”

Equality California said in its announcement that Breece had been dedicated to centering queer stories both in film and television, and noted his work on the Oscar-nominated film Rustin. The Netflix film told the life story of activist Bayard Rustin as he faced racism and homophobia while changing the course of the Civil Rights movement by helping organize the 1963 March on Washington.

“For a quarter of a century, we have strived to create a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live freely and authentically,” said Equality California executive director Tony Hoang. “We are thrilled to celebrate the Los Angeles Equality Awards with steadfast LGBTQ+ community leaders and visionaries as we celebrate this significant milestone and the many victories we have accomplished to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ Californians. This year’s event will not only honor the leaders and advocates who have paved the way for equality, but it will also reaffirm our commitment to the work still ahead.”

Dr. Greg Sarris, chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, will be honored as well with the Community Leadership Award.

"Chairman Sarris is a noted philanthropist whose contributions to Indigenous people, LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalized communities have made lasting impacts," Equality California said.

Yahoo Feed
californiaequality californiajulian breecelos angelesrustin
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio