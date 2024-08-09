Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Man arrested in killing of ‘brilliant’ gay neurosurgeon in Detroit

detroit dr devon hoover gay neurosurgeon
(portrait) Devon Hoover via Facebook Legacy Page; (background) SNEHIT PHOTO via Shutterstock

Dr. Devon Hoover was described as a “good, good man.”

Authorities in Detroit announced an arrest in the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover, a gay neurosurgeon whose lifeless body was found stuffed into a crawlspace at his home last year. He was reported missing after he missed a visit with his dying mother.

Desmond Burks, 34, was arrested and charged with the murder of Hoover, 53, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. Prosecutors say Burks was in an intimate relationship with Hoover, who sometimes paid him for sexual services. They allege Burks shot Hoover twice in the back of the head on April 22, 2023, then stole his Land Rover, multiple Cartier watches, money, phone, as well as credit cards which he used to go on a small spending spree.

Later that same day, police received a complaint about a Land Rover blocking a driveway about a block from Burks’s home in Detroit. Officers noted what appeared to be blood in the vehicle before towing it to an impoundment lot. After determining the car belonged to Hoover, they visited his Detroit home. They found the back gate open but the house locked with nobody responding to repeated attempts at the front and rear entrances to the home.

On the following day, police responding to a welfare check requested by Hoover’s family entered the home and found his body wrapped in a bloody carpet and stuffed into a third-floor attic crawlspace of his expansive home. The family contacted police after they became concerned when Hoover missed a visit with his ailing mother in Indiana.

“He was only wearing socks,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Burk is officially charged with First-Degree Premeditated Murder, Felony Murder, Larceny of $20,000+, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and three counts of Felony Firearm.

“This investigation was conducted for over a year in conjunction with local Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office investigators, state and federal law enforcement agents, and spanning five states and three countries,” Worthy said in a press release.

Worthy said investigators discovered over 4,000 messages between Hoover and Burk, and analysis of the messages revealed the two were in an intimate relationship.

“On occasion, Desmond Burks would charge Dr. Hoover for these sexual services,” Worthy said at the press conference.

Worthy said there was a wealth of information connecting Burks to the crime, including cell phone tracking and call data, video surveillance footage, search engine requests, and more. Police recovered Hoover’s Ballon Bleu Cartier watch at Burks’s home and a later search of another address belonging to Burks led to the discovery of a Pasha Cartier watch purchased by Hoover the day before he was murdered.

The loss was devastating for Hoover’s friends and family. Alan Kaniarz spoke with local ABC affiliate WXYZ last year about the murder, describing Hoover as a “brilliant surgeon” and a good friend.

“I’m just heartsick over it,” Kaniarz said last year. “The world is a lesser place without him. He was a good, good man.”

Yahoo Feed
arrestdesmond burksdetroitdevon hoovergaykym worthymurderneurosurgeonsexual services
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio