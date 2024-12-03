Trans adult content creator Apollo Moon is dead at 26

Apollo Moon, a transmasc adult content creator, died on Monday, December 2. He was 26.

Loved ones confirmed the news of Moon's passing to Them. No cause of death has been revealed.

Known to family and friends as Forest Harader, his family found out he had been hospitalized on November 27.

"As Apollo Moon, he was a prominent and beloved adult content creator within the trans community, which was especially notable as a person of color in a predominantly white space," Them reports.

Online tributes have poured in for the content creator. Friends of Moon told the outlet that he was a lover of nature and his experience of being trans.

Last week, Moon wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Being trans brought me so much joy and there was nothing in this world that made me happier than sharing that experience with my community.”

He later added, “I wish I could hug every trans person in the world right now and tell them I love them.”

A fundraiser on the platform MealTrain has collected $12,680 for Moon's family.

"On November 27th the Harader family received the unexpected and devastating news that their son/brother Forest was hospitalized in the ICU on life support. His parents will be taking an extended leave from work and they, along with his sister Risa, can use any and all the support you can give during this difficult time," the family posted on the site.