Scroll To Top
News

Trans adult content creator Apollo Moon is dead at 26

Trans adult content creator Apollo Moon
footage stills via instagram @apollomoon999

Apollo Moon

Moon had been in the hospital for several days.

@wgacooper
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Apollo Moon, a transmasc adult content creator, died on Monday, December 2. He was 26.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Loved ones confirmed the news of Moon's passing to Them. No cause of death has been revealed.

Known to family and friends as Forest Harader, his family found out he had been hospitalized on November 27.

"As Apollo Moon, he was a prominent and beloved adult content creator within the trans community, which was especially notable as a person of color in a predominantly white space," Them reports.

Online tributes have poured in for the content creator. Friends of Moon told the outlet that he was a lover of nature and his experience of being trans.

Last week, Moon wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Being trans brought me so much joy and there was nothing in this world that made me happier than sharing that experience with my community.”

He later added, “I wish I could hug every trans person in the world right now and tell them I love them.”

A fundraiser on the platform MealTrain has collected $12,680 for Moon's family.

"On November 27th the Harader family received the unexpected and devastating news that their son/brother Forest was hospitalized in the ICU on life support. His parents will be taking an extended leave from work and they, along with his sister Risa, can use any and all the support you can give during this difficult time," the family posted on the site.

NewsTransgenderYahoo Feed
adult contentapollo moonforest haradertransgendertransmasc
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio