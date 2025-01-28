Scroll To Top
News

Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw squirms as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronts his shifts on trans military members

CNN video still Kaitlan Collins Dan Crenshaw

CNN video still Kaitlan Collins Dan Crenshaw

She presented the lawmaker with his own words on Fox News.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

In an interview that aired before President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening alltransgendermilitary service members’ participation in military service on Monday evening, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins exposed a stark flip-flop from Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who struggled to reconcile his past statements supporting transgender Americans’ participation in military service with his current support for the anti-trans policy.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Crenshaw, who was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy, reached the rank of lieutenant commander. During his third deployment, he was wounded by an improvised explosive device, resulting in the loss of his right eye. Drawing on his military experience, he framed his opposition to transgender service as an issue of readiness, saying, “It makes it very difficult to deploy you into the places that we need to deploy you.”

Collins confronted Crenshaw with a 2021 segment on Fox News in which he said, “I think people should be able to serve openly and tell people what their identity is, and anybody who can meet those standards should be able to serve.” When pressed on his support for Trump’s expected sweeping ban, which affects all transgender service members regardless of medical history or readiness, Crenshaw doubled down on the claim that transitioning disqualifies somebody from meeting military standards. “By definition, if you have transitioned into a different gender, you are not meeting our medical standards,” he said.

Crenshaw said that if somebody wanted to identify as trans, that would be okay, but getting medical treatment to transition was not.

Collins pointed out that Trump’s order does not distinguish between transgender people who have undergone medical procedures and those who have not. Crenshaw, who said he hadn’t seen the text of the policy, declared he supported the policy regardless, insisting his position had “always been very clear.”

Advocacy group SPARTA, which represents transgender military personnel, noted the contributions of trans military members. “Transgender Americans have served openly and honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces for nearly a decade,” the group said. It emphasized that transgender service members fill “critical roles in combat arms, aviation, nuclear engineering, law enforcement, and military intelligence, many requiring years of specialized training and expertise.”

SPARTA also addressed misconceptions about the impact of medical transitions on readiness. “While some transgender troops do have surgery, the recovery time and cost is minimal, and is scheduled so as not to impact deployments or mission readiness (all of which is similar to a non-emergent minor knee surgery). The readiness and physical capabilities of transgender service members is not different from that of other service members,” the statement read.

The group underscored the contributions of transgender troops, noting their service in combat zones and high-stakes missions, as well as their role in strengthening “unit cohesion and morale.”

Trump signed the executive order aboard Air Force One on Monday evening, and it was published on the White House website shortly before midnight. The order outlines sweeping changes to military policies related to gender identity but stops short of an immediate all-out ban on transgender service members. Instead, it directs the Department of Defense to revise medical and personnel standards over 60 days to ensure compliance with the new policy.

For the estimated 15,000 transgender service members currently serving, SPARTA pledged continued support, saying they are “standing by to support all transgender service members impacted by this policy.”

NewsTexasYahoo FeedMediaTransgenderCNN
cnndan crenshawdonald trumpkaitlan collinsmediamilitarynewspoliticsspartatelevisiontexastransgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio