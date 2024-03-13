Nex Benedict died by suicide, says Oklahoma medical examiner

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma has concluded that Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old transgender student of Indigenous heritage from Owasso High School whose death has sparked widespread concern and debate, died by suicide. The medical examiner’s one-page summary report identifies the cause of death as combined toxicity from diphenhydramine and fluoxetine. A full report will be released on March 27, according to the department.



Diphenhydramine, commonly known by its brand name Benadryl, is an antihistamine typically used to treat allergy symptoms. Fluoxetine, widely recognized as Prozac, is a medication prescribed for depression and anxiety disorders.

On February 7, Benedict was assaulted in a school bathroom. Later, Benedict’s grandmother took him to a hospital where body-worn video from an Owasso Police Officer revealed that the teenager had been bullied relentlessly for their gender expression before the assault.

The following day, Benedict was in distress at home and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Benedict's death has highlighted the critical need for increased awareness and resources dedicated to the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth.

Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, issued a statement to The Advocate challenging the adequacy of the investigation and calling for greater accountability. Ellis highlighted the critical need for persistent inquiry and transparency from Oklahoma’s law enforcement and government entities, particularly in cases involving the safety and well-being of vulnerable students like Benedict.

Ellis expressed skepticism regarding the sparse details provided by the medical examiner’s report on Benedict’s death.

“There is nothing in this one-page document to explain why the medical examiner checked a box,” Ellis noted. “Media must have learned by now that they need to continue to question what they get from law enforcement and government entities in Oklahoma that have so far failed to protect vulnerable students and responsibly provide any information that is critical for student safety.”

She further emphasized the broader implications of Benedict’s case, emphasizing the dire need for a societal shift towards the protection and acceptance of LGBTQ+ youth. “Nex Benedict and all LGBTQ and Two Spirit, Transgender, and Gender Nonconforming (2STGNC+) youth deserve a world that fights for them to be themselves, to be free from state-sponsored bullying and discrimination,” Ellis remarked. She also called on the media and public officials to remain vigilant in holding state leaders accountable for safeguarding all youth from harm and ceasing harmful policies.

Ellis concluded with a message of solidarity and condolence to Benedict’s family and all those mourning the loss while reaffirming the importance of creating a school environment that unequivocally rejects bullying. “Our hearts remain with Nex’s family and all who grieve this horrific loss and the unacceptable violence that preceded it. It remains imperative that school environments reject bullying in all its forms,” she said.

Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson also spoke out, emphasizing the fundamental expectation of safety and care for children at school, a standard woefully unmet in Benedict’s case. “As parents, we send our kids to school expecting that they will be safe and cared for. Nex was failed by so many and should still be here today,” Robinson said, stressing the deep loss felt by Benedict’s family and community. She pointed out the harsh reality of bullying and harassment that Benedict faced for over a year, leading up to the tragic incident in a school bathroom that preceded their death. “This is heartbreaking. And we have heard from so many parents and students that this culture of bullying and harassment is both pervasive at Owasso Public Schools and that many within the school had actual knowledge that it was occurring and took no steps to fix it,” Robinson added.

After Robinson wrote to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Education, the education department opened a civil rights investigation into the schools district to examine the atmosphere of bullying and other factors surrounding Benedict’s death.

Rainbow Youth Project USA, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youth and has been on the ground in Owasso, expressed profound sorrow over the news of Benedict’s suicide. The organization pointed to the relentless bullying Benedict faced as a significant contributing factor in a statement.



“This is not an isolated incident by any means,” noted Brandon Dilawari, a case manager at the organization, underlining the devastating effects of bullying. Lance Preston, the executive director, stressed the importance of creating inclusive and safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and the urgent need for schools to implement effective anti-bullying measures. “It is crucial for schools to recognize the profound impact of bullying,” Preston said, calling on educators and policymakers to foster a culture of acceptance.

This story is developing...

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.