Oklahoma police say bullied nonbinary teen Nex Benedict ‘did not die as a result of trauma’

Nex Benedict killed Oklahoma non binary student beaten classmates bathroom Owasso High School
Kasandra Phelps via GoFundMe
Oklahoma transgender student dies after allegedly assaulted by students at school

Police officials assert that the teen's cause of death is unrelated to trauma but give no further details on what may have led to their death raising more questions than answers.

Cwnewser

In Oklahoma, the Owasso Police Department said Wednesday that preliminary findings from an investigation into the death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student at Owasso High School, suggest the cause was not related to a physical altercation at the school.

Benedict, 16, had complained of being bullied for months before they were involved in a confrontation in a school restroom on February 7 and later died on February 8 after being transported to a hospital following a medical emergency at home.

"From our ongoing investigation, initial information from the medical examiner's office after a complete autopsy shows the decedent did not die as a result of trauma," the police department said in a statement on Facebook. The report noted that the cause of death is pending further toxicology and ancillary testing results.

The department detailed the sequence of events, highlighting that students and a staff member allegedly quickly broke up the altercation, and all students involved were assessed by a registered nurse who found no immediate need for ambulance services. However, Benedict was advised to visit a medical facility for further examination, the report and a previous statement from the school noted.

"A School Resource Officer was assigned to follow up on the incident and interviewed Nex and their parent at Bailey Medical Center," the statement added.

The investigation remains active, with officials awaiting the official autopsy report for definitive answers on Benedict's cause of death.

"This is a tragic situation, and our investigation is thorough to ensure all aspects of this incident are closely examined," the Owasso Police Department said.

An attorney for the Benedict family issued a statement through Oklahoma City CBS affiliate KWTV, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the events leading to Benedict's death. The family has raised concerns about the safety of the school environment and the circumstances that led to their child's assault and subsequent death.

"On February 7, 2024, the Benedict Family sent their child, Nex Benedict, to Owasso High School, trusting that it was a safe environment for their loved one," the family's attorney said. "A day later, the Benedict's beautiful child lost their life."

The statement emphasized the family's efforts to independently gather evidence and interview witnesses, urging local, state, and national officials to collaborate in investigating the incident and ensuring it does not happen again.

"Many of the questions posed by friends, family, media and other concerned citizens are also top of mind for those left to honor Nex's memory. While various investigations are still pending, the facts currently known by the family, some of which have been released to the public, are troubling at best. We urge those tasked with investigating and prosecuting all potentially liable parties to do so fully, fairly and expediently," the family said.

The Benedicts also thanked the public for its support and requested privacy during this challenging time while stressing the importance of addressing bullying and school violence to prevent future tragedies. They further appealed for an immediate end to any threats or acts of violence associated with Owasso Public Schools.

Owasso Public Schools has not commented on the latest findings.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
