Scroll To Top
News

Pennsylvania state trooper who violently arrested Black transgender official on video is fired

Celena Morrison-McLean Arresting Officer Fired
Instagram @celena_morrison_official

The unnamed trooper was fired after the arrests of Celena Morrison-McLean and her husband on March 2.

The rookie state trooper seen on video arresting a Black trans director of Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs and her husband has been fired.

On March 2, Celena Morrison-McLean and her husband, Darrius McLean were driving separate vehicles on I-76 in Philadelphia. Morrison-McLean was pulled over by the unnamed officer for alleged tailgating and driving in the rain without headlights. McLean pulled up behind the stopped vehicles and argued with the officer.

Video of a portion of the incident taken by Morrison-McLean showed Darrius handcuffed on the side of the freeway and questioning the officer’s actions.

The couple was eventually arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

“I don’t know why he’s doing this,” McLean says as he’s being arrested. “It’s ’cause I’m Black,” which the trooper denies.

Morrison-McLean can be heard telling the trooper she works for the mayor during the incident.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the trooper “is no longer employed by our agency” in a statement provided to the media but declined to identify the trooper. The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PTSA), however, confirmed the trooper was fired.

At a press conference in March, Morrison-McLean explained her mindset during the incident.

“Fearing the worst was about to happen, I yelled out to the officer I work for the mayor multiple times hoping that would make him realize he was dealing with people he did not need to be afraid of,” she said at the press conference, local ABC affiliate WPVI reported at the time.

The PTSA called the trooper’s termination “reprehensible” and blamed Morrison-McLean and her husband for escalating the incident.

“This young trooper, on the job for only six months, deserved better from our department,” the PTSA said in a press release. “The department’s leadership should have fought against the attacks made about this young man’s character. Instead, they abandoned him. We can only conclude this decision is a response to a politically charged atmosphere in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania, which is making it increasingly difficult for law enforcement to carry out even their most basic duties.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
celena morrison-mcleandarrius mcleanlaw enforcementpennsylvaniaphiladelphiastate trooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio