Photos: Steven Menendez channels angels in post-election photo collection

After last month's presidential election, like many in the queer community, photographer Steven Menendez tried to grapple with the fact that another Trump administration was coming. In processing what happened, Menedez turned to his art, creating a collection he called Angel, featuring an angelic being and a lost soul.
"This body of work was created two days after the presidential election on a trip to San Francisco. Like so many others, I was overwhelmed by a deep sense of loss that resonated to the core of my being. I immediately felt the rights our community have fought so long to accomplish were going to be under intense attack. This inspired me to create these photographs that could express the emotions of grief and loss, as well as healing and hope," the photographer said in a statement.
He added that he hoped the collection would be viewed as a sort of way forward.
"Angels are associated with physical, emotional, and spiritual healing and convey a message that 'goodness will prevail' and justice will ultimately triumph over injustice," he said. "I wanted to capture this symbolism in a city that has been such a backbone of our ongoing struggle towards justice."
The models are Peter Ceaser Williams (The Angel; @petarious) and George Spencer (The Wounded Soul; @george.fromgeorgia). The images were shot on location in San Francisco in the Castro and Marshall's Beach. Find more of Menendez's work at @steven_menendez_official.
