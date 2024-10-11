Hey there,

🗳️ The 2024 election will set the stage for LGBTQ+ rights for years. Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz face the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance. In some states, marriage equality is on the ballot to overturn former same-sex marriage bans. And several out politicians are running to join or stay in Congress. We've compiled a voter guide to help you understand what is on the ballot and who is running. 🗳️

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images; Lev Radin/Shutterstock

🌈 Look, a hint! 🌈

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Thursday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week’s question is: What year was the policy known as "don't ask, don't tell" repealed?

Today's hint is: Barack Obama was president.

Email us your answer and you might receive a shout-out in a future newsletter.