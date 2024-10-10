Scroll To Top
Election

Kamala Harris talks threats to marriage equality with Howard Stern

Howard Stern Show SiriusXM interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris
SiriusXM

It's one of the few mentions of LGBTQ+ issues on the campaign trail.

trudestress

In one of the few mentions of LGBTQ+ rights on the presidential campaign trail this year, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris discussed her support for marriage equality — and the need to be aware of threats to it — in an interview Tuesday on The Howard Stern Show.

Stern brought up the threats, and Harris noted that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he was ready to overturnObergefell v. Hodges, the court’s 2015 marriage equality ruling, after the justices overturned Roe v. Wadetwo years ago. That would take a case getting to the court, but the threat is there, especially if Donald Trump is elected president and has the opportunity to appoint additional conservative justices.

The vice president talked about her longtime support for equal marriage rights. “I actually was proud to perform some of the first same-sex marriages as an elected official in 2004,” Harris said. That was when she was San Francisco district attorney, and then-Mayor Gavin Newsom declared same-sex marriage legal in the city. The marriages were later nullified.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

“A lot of people have evolved since then. … Here’s how I think about it: We actually had laws that were treating people based on their sexual orientation differently,” she continued.

“So if you’re a gay couple, you can’t get married. We were basically saying that you are a second-class citizen under the law, not entitled to the same rights as a couple.”

At least two seats on the Supreme Court may come open in the next few years, and if Trump is president, he would undoubtedly appoint justices who oppose marriage equality, Harris noted. So his effect would be felt not just for four years but for 40, as Supreme Court justices have lifetime terms, she said. It would be a court committed not to expanding rights but to limiting them, she added.

Watch a clip above or the full interview below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
