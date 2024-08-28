Happy Tuesday,
🤘🏽 Melissa Etheridge continues to rock our worlds almost 40 years after her debut. For much of that time, the rocker has been out and proud. Since her rise, Etheridge has helped mentor a host of other queer musical acts and contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility in the U.S. 🎵
“This is exactly what I hoped for when I came out, when I stepped out and said I was a big lesbian — that an artist can not only come out later after they’ve made it but can just come onto the scene and be gay from the get-go," she recently told The Advocate's Tracy E. Gilchrist.
⏳ Historians have long argued over whether Abraham Lincoln, revered as one of the greatest American presidents, had romantic, sexual relationships with men. A new documentary, Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln, comes squarely to the conclusion that he did. Check out a clip from the new documentary here.
🚚 The 2020 United States census has proven what many in the LGBTQ+ community have long joked about. The data reveals that gay men in couples are drawn towards major cities, typically on the coasts, whereas lesbian couples prefer living in small towns and rural settings.
