Watch Randy Rainbow take down 'shady' JD Vance in latest video

Randy Rainbow has an epic takedown of Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, in his latest satirical video “JD, JD (Married Lady),” set to the tune of “Sadie, Sadie” from Funny Girl.

Rainbow notes the unpopular vice-presidential pick’s about-face from never-Trumper to “Trump ass-licker,” who’s also a “certifiable weirdo and catless child person” with “narrow, often sanctimonious views on what you consider to be family values.”

“Oh, how this cracked Ohioan sure changed his act since he began,” Rainbow sings. “It seems like only just last night that he called Donald Hitler light.”

“He loves to lie and push his slimy ways — he hates the gays,” the comedian continues. “Denying fair elections all for Daddy Donald’s praise. Stay complicit, JD, hold your tongue. Donald likes his veeps well-hung. JD, JD, super shady is he.”

The well-hung comment is juxtaposed with a picture of a noose, referring to the January 6 rioters’ wish to hang Trump’s then-VP Mike Pence so he couldn’t certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rainbow also mentions a recently resurfaced photo of Vance in drag, the joke about him having sex with a couch, and the fact that he’s getting the worst press of any vice-presidential candidate since Sarah Palin.

“He’s JD, JD, second-ratey. Can this dope survive?” Rainbow goes on. “Blatantly promoting Project 2025. Oh, he flips and flops. Gurl, sit and spin, how long until they trade him in? Look, more bullshit! Must be JD’s. Hates all cats and childless ladies.”