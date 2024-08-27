Scroll To Top
Watch Randy Rainbow take down 'shady' JD Vance in latest video

Randy Rainbow takes down 'shady' JD Vance
Youtube/ @Randy Rainbow

Rainbow lampoons Donald Trump's deeply unpopular running mate to the tune of a song from Funny Girl.

trudestress

Randy Rainbow has an epic takedown of Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, in his latest satirical video “JD, JD (Married Lady),” set to the tune of “Sadie, Sadie” from Funny Girl.

Rainbow notes the unpopular vice-presidential pick’s about-face from never-Trumper to “Trump ass-licker,” who’s also a “certifiable weirdo and catless child person” with “narrow, often sanctimonious views on what you consider to be family values.”

“Oh, how this cracked Ohioan sure changed his act since he began,” Rainbow sings. “It seems like only just last night that he called Donald Hitler light.”

“He loves to lie and push his slimy ways — he hates the gays,” the comedian continues. “Denying fair elections all for Daddy Donald’s praise. Stay complicit, JD, hold your tongue. Donald likes his veeps well-hung. JD, JD, super shady is he.”

The well-hung comment is juxtaposed with a picture of a noose, referring to the January 6 rioters’ wish to hang Trump’s then-VP Mike Pence so he couldn’t certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rainbow also mentions a recently resurfaced photo of Vance in drag, the joke about him having sex with a couch, and the fact that he’s getting the worst press of any vice-presidential candidate since Sarah Palin.

“He’s JD, JD, second-ratey. Can this dope survive?” Rainbow goes on. “Blatantly promoting Project 2025. Oh, he flips and flops. Gurl, sit and spin, how long until they trade him in? Look, more bullshit! Must be JD’s. Hates all cats and childless ladies.”

PoliticsArts & Entertainment
politicianscomedydonald trumpfunny girljd vancerandy rainbow
trudestress
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
