Today marks the beginning of a new Supreme Court term. One of the cases the court will hear is U.S. v. Skrmetti. In March 2023, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 1 into law. It bans surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone treatment for the purpose of gender transition for people under 18. The following month, three families with transgender children and one doctor filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law.