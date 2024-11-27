✨ A Republican supermajority voted to bar Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr from speaking on the floor of the state legislature in 2023 after she said that conservatives' ban on gender-affirming care for youth would result in “blood on [their] hands.” More than a year later, the Republican supermajority has been voted out, and Zephyr has won reelection.

“It is resoundingly important that we plant the flag of joy, of our own personal joy, and that we do not let these efforts to erase and exclude stop us from making decisions that give our lives meaning,” Zephyr said as the rights of trans people continue to be targeted. Read our interview with the lawmaker below. ⬇️

Zooey Zephyr calls on trans people to 'plant the flag of joy' against Donald Trump (exclusive) Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post via Getty Images