71 Photos Celebrating the International Ms. Leather Bootblack Competition

Images: Photo Muffin (instagram @photo.muffin)
Back in April, Piscataway, N.J., hosted the International Ms. Leather Bootblack Competition.
Organized by International Ms. Leather and International Ms. Bootblack, the inclusive annual event featured leather lesbians and leather aficionados of all genders competing on a variety of criteria that included costume, leather scene knowledge, and a fantasy performance, among others.
Find out more about the event at the International Ms. Leather and International Ms. Bootblack website (www.imslbb.org), but keep scrolling for our favorite curated pics of the event from photographer Photo Muffin (@photo.muffin).
