Meet the lesbian chief speechwriter who helped craft Jill Biden's voice

Speechwriting for a high-profile figure comes with its challenges. It can be especially challenging when that figure is the First Lady of the United States. Unlike those of politicians, the first lady’s voice needs to be both personal and public. Kristin Lynch, who served as chief speechwriter for Jill Biden from August 2023 until May 2024, delved into Biden’s books and previous speeches and worked closely with her team to capture her authentic voice.

“It’s an art, not a science,” Lynch says of speechwriting.

Lynch, a 40-year-old lesbian with a rich journalism and political communications background, brought a unique and deeply personal perspective to her work, shaping the narrative of one of the most inclusive administrations in U.S. history.

Lynch’s journey to the White House was far from linear. From her early days pitching a sports column to her local newspaper in Southern California to reporting in Cambodia for the Phnom Penh Post, Lynch’s career has been marked by a dedication to writing and advocacy. Her time in Southeast Asia was pivotal, as she realized her true passion lay in writing that championed causes she believed in rather than objective journalism.

Courtesy Kristin Lynch

Returning to the U.S., Lynch, transitioned into political communications, serving as a press secretary for Colorado Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and later working with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and the U.S. Treasury Department. These roles honed her skills in crafting resonant messages, ultimately preparing her for the prestigious role of chief speechwriter for the first lady, a position she assumed last August.

One of the most gratifying aspects of Lynch’s role was addressing LGBTQ+ issues. As a community member, she found the first lady and her team surprisingly knowledgeable and comfortable discussing these topics.

“She [taught] community college students and is very in touch with younger generations,” Lynch notes. This understanding allowed for authentic speeches on issues such as women’s health, military families, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Working in the most LGBTQ-inclusive administration in history has affected Lynch.

“Politics can be a really insular place,” she says, “but the more we chip away at those barriers, the better.” Lynch reflects on the journey from the days when being LGBTQ+ could be used as a political weapon to now. “We’ve come so far,” she says.

Erin Scott/The White House

Lynch’s experience at the White House was about crafting words and creating a space where voices like hers could be heard. She emphasizes the significance of having a diverse team at the White House, noting how this inclusivity enriched the administration’s messaging. “It’s inspiring and gratifying to be part of a community where you don’t have to hide any part of yourself,” she shares.

Lynch’s tenure as chief speechwriter ended in late May, and she is now exploring consulting projects while contemplating her next big leap. “It’s a sprint, not a marathon,” she says of her White House experience. “You do your best, then pass the baton.” Her journey continues, marked by the same dedication and passion that brought her to the pinnacle of political communications.

For young queer individuals aspiring to similar roles, Lynch’s advice is clear: Keep writing, follow your passions, and be kind to people. “Good things will happen if you treat people well and work hard,” she believes.

Courtesy Kristin Lynch

Lynch speaks candidly about the challenges and rewards of being an out lesbian in a high-profile role. “I definitely struggled in my 20s with being gay and not sure what that meant,” she says.

She says finding the right social support changed everything.

“It’s nice to be around people with similar backgrounds and watch out for each other,” she says.

Lynch’s career has been defined by her ability to adapt and thrive in diverse environments. From the bustling streets of Phnom Penh to the hallowed halls of the U.S. Senate, she has navigated each challenge with resilience and grace. Her role as chief speechwriter for the first lady was no exception. “Writing for Jill Biden required a delicate balance of capturing her voice while addressing critical issues,” Lynch explains. This task was made easier by Biden’s authenticity and commitment to the causes she champions.

One of the most memorable moments of Lynch’s tenure was crafting speeches for Pride events. “We did a ton of Pride stuff,” she recalls, highlighting the importance of these events in promoting LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance.

In June 2023, Jill Biden energized crowds at the largest Pride Month celebration ever at the White House. That October, she addressed an electric crowd at the Human Rights Campaign’s national dinner. She also spoke about LGBTQ+ youth at PFLAG’s national convention last fall.

“From today’s perspective, it’s easy to forget what a revolutionary concept it was that parents, families, and friends would organize in support of their lesbian and gay children,” Jill Biden said, celebrating PFLAG’s longevity.

During Lynch’s tenure, Jill Biden also spoke about the death of Oklahoma teenager Nex Benedict, who died after being bullied.

“Laws and attitudes can lead to devastating consequences — harm that can’t be undone, that leaves parents torn by grief,” the first lady said during a speech in March in California .

On her time at the White House, Lynch says she’s grateful.

“It was an incredible experience,” she says. “I got to work with amazing people and be part of something bigger than myself.”

As she moves on to the next chapter of her career, Lynch remains committed to her skill and community. “Writing is a craft,” she says. “The more time you spend doing it, the better you get.”