Voices

What, to the Black trans woman, is the Fourth of July

American flags in the background with some sparklers going
iHumnoi/Shutterstock

The Fourth of July is a day of national independence. But for Black trans individuals, it's a stark reminder of the contradictions between America's ideals and harsh realities.

The Fourth of July is a national independence day and a celebration of liberty and freedom. It is a day filled with the smells of barbecue, carousing with loved ones, and enjoying a show of fireworks at sunset. But for people like me, this day is a glaring reminder of the contradictions between the ideals this nation proclaims and the realities we face.

Being Black and trans in America at times feels more like a battlefield than a home. Politically and socially, we are targeted, marginalized, and, heartbreakingly, met with violence simply for existing in our truths. It's a struggle that permeates our homes, echoes through the halls of legislation and schools, and is rampant across social media. For too many of us, the bravery of living in our truths is met with violence and discrimination. Equitable access to housing, employment, and healthcare is an obstacle, and walking down the street is an anxious endeavor.

This day honors the Declaration of Independence, proclaimed 248 years ago, with its noble assertions of equality and unalienable rights. Yet, in 2024, the rings of freedom seem hollow. For many like me, then, what is this day to us?

Today is a day to celebrate democracy. Yet, how can we glorify the democratic principles when our lives are constantly at risk, our liberties are curtailed, and our pursuit of happiness is hindered?

We are murdered for living our truths. Each year, the toll of our lost siblings grows. Individuals who sought nothing more than to be themselves, dared to live openly and authentically, and paid the ultimate price. Their names, stories, and dreams are reduced to headlines and statistics.

The Fourth of July becomes not a day of celebration but a stark reminder of the distance between the nation's ideals and our lived experiences.

America's promise is one of inclusion, of a land where everyone can pursue their dreams. Yet, for us, this promise remains unfulfilled. We are told to celebrate freedom that we do not possess, to rejoice in a holiday of liberty that is systematically denied to us.

What, to the Black trans woman, is the Fourth of July?

It is a reminder to remain resilient in the face of oppression.

Now more than ever, paying lip service to equality and justice is not enough. We must actively work to dismantle the structures of oppression that prevent Black and trans bodies - all marginalized persons - from achieving the fundamental rights enshrined in this country.

We must fight to protect our rights, dignity, and lives from sea to shining sea.

Take this day to rest and enjoy the sun and camaraderie. But also make the Fourth of July a day of commitment.

This day should stir our collective conscience and inspire us to build a future for everyone. Where any person, regardless of color, culture, or creed, can enjoy the cornerstone of American ideals engraved on the Declaration made on this day.

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ and Allied community. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

Voices
fourth of julyindependence daylgbtqtransgenderunited statesvoices
Latest Stories

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.
